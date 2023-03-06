Legendary Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Rejoins ALICE COOPER For 2023 Tour

Nita Strauss, the top-rated guitarist who had been with Alice Cooper for several years until she departed to do a Fall 2022 tour with Demi Lovato, will be returning to Alice’s band for his 2023 tour, Cooper’s management disclosed today.

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed “Too Close For Comfort,” kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard + Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer “Freaks On Parade” tour with Rob Zombie.

Said Alice, “She’s Back! Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.“

Nita commented, “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honor to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”

For tickets + VIP information, go here.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

4/28 — Mt. Pleasant, MI — Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

4/29 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Centre

4/30 — Hershey, PA — The Hershey Theater

5/2 — Fort Wayne, IN — Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

5/3 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

5/5 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

5/6 — Bemidji, MN — Sanford Center

5/7 — Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center

5/9 — Champaign, IL — State Farm Center

5/10 — Louisville, KY — Louisville Palace Theater

5/13 — Knoxville, TN — The Tennessee Theatre

5/14 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/15 — North Charleston, SC — Performing Arts Center

5/17 — Shreveport, LA — Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

5/18 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage Theatre

5/20 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville*

*Festival

WITH DEF LEPPARD + MOTLEY CRUE:

8/5 — Syracuse, NY — JMA Wireless Dome

8/8 — Columbus, OH — The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

8/11 — Fargo, ND — Fargodome

8/13 — Omaha, NE — Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/16 — Tulsa, OK — Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium

CO-HEADLINE “FREAKS ON PARADE” TOUR WITH ROB ZOMBIE:

8/24 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 — Tampa, FL — Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

8/30 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

9/1 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 — Clarkston, MI — Pinke Knob Amphitheatre

9/6 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

9/8 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

9/9 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

9/10 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre

9/12 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

9/15 — Bonner Springs, KS — Azura Amphitheatre

9/16 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green

9/19 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

9/20 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

9/22 — Concord, CA — Pavilion

9/23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

9/24 — Phoenix, AZ — Ak-Chin Pavilion