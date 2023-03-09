GHOST HOUNDS Return With Intoxicating New Single “Dirty Angel”

Rising blues-rock band Ghost Hounds has returned with their intoxicating new single, “Dirty Angel,” out now via Gibson Records. The song is the first single off their upcoming album, which is set to release this June – listen HERE.

The infectious track, written by guitarist Thomas Tull and Kevin Bowe, is an ode to a one-of-a-kind romance. The song is brought to life by lead singer Tré Nation’s powerhouse vocals with electrifying guitar riffs from Thomas and Johnny Baab, while bassist Bennett Miller and drummer Blaise Lanzetta give the track its thundering pulse.

“Dirty Angel is a high-octane, high-energy song that is one of our favorite cuts to play from our new album that will be released this summer. We all got in the same room and tracked this live to really capture the raw energy happening in the moment. It felt like the right move to lead with this as our first single as an appetizer for what’s to come,” explains guitarist Johnny Baab.

Along with the single, the band will be releasing a stunning music video that adds another layer of depth to the track, perfectly capturing the song’s essence. On creating the video, Johnny elaborates, “for the visual, we knew we wanted something that felt unique and would lend itself to the mood of the song, so we filmed it in a majestic horse arena outside of L.A. on a cold and rainy night with a few of our guys and the amazingly talented, Mia Rae. The entire team involved did an incredible job coming together and we are very grateful for them helping the vision come to life.”

Ghost Hounds’s fourth album will be released this June. The album will continue to build out the gritty world the band has painted with “Dirty Angel.”

About Ghost Hounds:

Ghost Hounds are a rock ‘n’ blues band hailing from Pittsburgh, PA. The band’s classic rock ‘n’ roll guitar tunes are the result of both Thomas Tull and Brooklyn native guitarist Johnny Baab, while the driving forces on bass and drums are Bennett Miller and Blaise Lanzetta, respectively. Fronted by lead singer Tré Nation, whose voice was simply made for rock, Ghost Hounds are a modern-day rock band that plays blues-inspired rock in such a way that proves that the genre is not only alive but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

Ghost Hounds have released three studio albums to date. Their debut album, Roses Are Black released in 2019 and generated millions of streams and received acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and many more. In 2021, the band released their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, showcasing the band’s classic rock chops, that included the infectious track and hit single, “Good Old Days.” Soon after A Little Calamity came the band’s 2022 album, You Broke Me, a perfect testimony to Ghost Hounds’s ability to blend classic blues rock with modern influences. The band has had plenty of time to refine their sound on the road, having supported legendary acts, including The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, and Bob Seger on tour.

Currently, the band is gearing up to release their fourth album, which will be released in June 2023 with Gibson Records. With the band’s chemistry more alive than ever, we can expect plenty of blues-rock brilliance from Ghost Hounds to come!

