REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For March 10th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, MARCH 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with singer, songwriter, and musician, who co-wrote and recorded the Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life” for the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” David Byrne. This week’s panel discussion includes New York Times newsletter author and contributor to “The Glenn Show” podcast, John McWhorter; and journalist, executive producer, and Chief Operating Officer for Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films, Josh Tyrangiel.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.