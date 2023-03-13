Darius Rucker Announces Summer Dates For ‘Starting Fires Tour’

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker returns to the road this summer with 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada on his Starting Fires Tour, kicking off June 15 in Virginia. Joining the multi-time Diamond-certified star as direct support across most dates is popular Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green as direct support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 17. For more information and a listing of all dates, please see below or visit DariusRucker.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The news of the tour comes as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming seventh solo album, which he recently revealed will be called Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his late mother. Fans have gotten an early preview of the music via recent releases songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart), with additional new music expected soon.

The 2023 lineup for the October 7-8 return of Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. is also expected in the coming weeks, with early access presale tickets are available now via RiverfrontRevival.com.

Additionally, Rucker will return to the stage this spring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, taking over the picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún for the second annual HootieFest: The Big Splash, a four-day celebration of all things rock. Set for April 26-29, the destination event will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the GRAMMY Award-winning band, plus daily pool parties, intimate oceanfront performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth, as well as a special Hootie & the Blowfish sunset show. Limited ticket/travel packages remain via HootieFest.com.

Starting Fires Tour Dates

June 15 Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily’s Place

July 21 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill ^

Aug. 10 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 Highland, Calif. || Yaamava’ Resort & Casino ^#

Sept. 8 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

* denotes Drew Green as support / # denotes no support (all other dates feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)

^ denotes dates on sale Monday, March 20

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. New songs “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” (featuring Chapel Hart) are available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, offering his own NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line at NFLshop.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.