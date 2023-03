DRAKE Announces 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour With 21 SAVAGE

Four time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced his long awaited return to the stage with the 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite. Produced by Live Nation, Drake and 21 Savage will be going on a 29-date arena run with stops including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, March 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 17 starting at 12pm local time on drakerelated.com. Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visitcash.app/drake-presale.

SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010. Fans can look for updates on Sprite.com and sign up for Sprite emails to gain access to Drake’s presale experience.

The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, March 16 starting at 12pm local time until 10pm local time. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings atdrakerelated.com for more information.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.

ABOUT DRAKE:

Drake is one of the most successful hip hop artists in the world. The Canadian rapper first gained serious attention in 2009 when he debuted his EP So Far Gone, named the hottest mixtape of the year by MTV. Fast forward to 2018, Drake dropped the platinum double LP, Scorpion which included a staggering 25 tracks. Succeeding the album’s release, Drake hit the road headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour across the US with surprise guests, Meek Mill, French Montana, Travis Scott and many others. While taking a break from touring in the last five years Drake has developed some of his best work. Topping the U.S. charts in August of 2019, Drake released Care Package, his first compilation album that consists of songs from 2010 to 2016 that weren’t initially available for commercial streaming. In September of 2021, Drake released his most highly anticipated album yet. Certified Lover Boybecame his sixth studio album and broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in under 12 hours. Leading into Summer of 2022, Drake surprised fans with his seventh studio album,Honestly Nevermind which includes a notable feature from 21 Savage. Most recently in November of 2022 Drake and 21 Savage came out with a collaborative studio album titled Her Loss. The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Follow Drake:

Website ?| ?Facebook ?| ?Twitter ?| ?Instagram ?| ?YouTube