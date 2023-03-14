‘The Haunting of Julia’ To Receive Long-Awaited Blu-ray Release In April Via Scream Factory!

Out of print in North America for decades, ‘The Haunting of Julia’ I set to make its Blu-ray and 4K UHD debut April 18th, 2023 from Scream Factory. Based on the novel Julia by Peter Straub, the atmospheric supernatural thriller has developed a cult following amongst film fans for its intelligent yet deeply chilling take on a modern ghost story.

‘The Haunting of Julia’ features a new 4K restoration from the original negative as well as a bevy of brand-new bonus features including an Audio Commentary by director Richard Loncraine and film historian Simon Fitzjohn, an interview with actor Tom Conti, an interview with actress Samantha Gates, the featurette Park Life where Simon Fitzjohn revisits the locations from the film, featurette A Haunting Retrospective with film critic/author Kim Newman, and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

In ‘The Haunting of Julia,’ Magnus and Julia Lofting (Keir Dullea, Black Christmas), and Mia Farrow, Rosemary’s Baby) suffer a tremendous shock one morning when their daughter Kate (Sophie Ward, The Hunger) begins choking. Unsure what to do, Julia attempts a tracheotomy, inadvertently causing Kate’s death. The tragedy sends Julia to a hospital to recover, but when Magnus asks that she come home, she prefers to buy a new house in London to live alone. Magnus begins pondering Julia’s fragile sanity, while Julia becomes convinced that her house is haunted by the spirit of a little girl.

‘The Haunting of Julia’ Bonus Features:

DISC ONE: 4K UHD

NEW 4K restoration by Scream Factory™ from the original negative

In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary by director Richard Loncraine and film historian Simon Fitzjohn

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC TWO: Blu-Ray

NEW 4K restoration by Scream Factory from the original negative

NEW Audio Commentary by director and film historian Simon Fitzjohn

NEW Introduction to the film by director Richard Loncraine

NEW Park Life – Simon Fitzjohn revisits the locations from the film

NEW Coming Full Circle – an interview with actor Tom Conti

NEW The Fear of Growing Up – an interview with actress Samantha Gates

NEW A Haunting Retrospective – film critic/author Kim Newman looks at this underrated ghost story

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono