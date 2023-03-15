NOAH KAHAN Announces Additional Dates For Summer 2023 “Stick Season Tour”

Following the sold out fall and winter legs of his “Stick Season Tour,” Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan cements himself as one of this year’s hottest breakout artists with the announcement of additional tour dates across the Northeast this summer, which are part of his previously announced “Stick Season Summer Tour” that sold out nearly instantly. Not to mention, this summer he’ll also make his headline debut at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. These newly announced dates mark the biggest headline venues and performances of Noah’s career thus far.

New dates include Morrison, CO on July 26th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Syracuse, NY on September 1st at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Saratoga Springs, NY on September 2nd at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Bridgeport, CT on September 5th at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Gilford, NH on September 7th at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and Mansfield, MA on September 9th at Xfinity Center.

TICKETS: Tickets for these shows are in high demand, therefore the artist has chosen to use Verified Fan to ensure more of their tickets get into the hands of fans who want to go to the show, not buyers looking to resell them.

Registration for Verified Fan onsale will close Sunday, March 19 th at 10:00 PM PT.

at 10:00 PM PT. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan Presale on Wednesday, March 22 nd .

. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, March 24th at 10:00 AM Local Time at ticketmaster.com.

$1 from every ticket on the “Stick Season Summer Tour” will go towards supporting mental health services via the PLUS1 Mental Health Access Fund—stay tuned for an exciting announcement coming soon.

In addition to the “Stick Season Summer Tour,” Noah will be supporting Dermot Kennedy across the UK this spring, as well as taking the stage at a slew of festivals this summer, including Boston Calling, Hangout Music Festival, Outside Lands Music Festival, Echoland Festival, Hinterland Music Festival, Ocean’s Calling, and more.

2023 “STICK SEASON” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES (SOLD OUT)

May 26 Lewiston, NY ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre^

June 1 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 3 Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff Orchards ~

June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ~

June 7 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 10 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center^

June 11 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

June 13 Charlotte, NC Sky Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 17 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

June 18 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #

June 20 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^~

June 23 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park^

July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^~

July 30 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^~

August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^~

August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^~

August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

August 31 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall #

September 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #~

September 13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage #

All Previously Announced Dates Are Sold Out

NEW DATES

July 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*~

September 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

September 2 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

September 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

September 7 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

* with Briston Maroney

~ Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT NOAH KAHAN

As Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music’s upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you’ll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he’s just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He’s racked up over two billion streams, released three full length albums (Busyhead, 2019; I Was / I Am, 2021; Stick Season, 2022) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for “Hurt Somebody” feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers,TODAY, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. The result is Noah’s critically acclaimed new album Stick Season, which features his Gold-Certified viral hit single “Stick Season” and has become his most successful release to date. Following the album release, Noah embarked on the first two legs of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America, which will continue into this summer, where he’ll play his biggest venues to date, including the iconic Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.