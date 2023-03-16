‘The Big Lebowski’ Returns To Theaters This April In Celebration of 25th Anniversary!

Fathom’s Big Screen Classic Series continues with an exclusive screening of the Coen Brothers’ acclaimed cult classic starring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman. Little Lebowski Urban Achievers across the country can abide with The Dude once more, when “The Big Lebowski” returns to theaters on April 16 and April 20 in honor of its 25th Anniversary.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

The Fathom event also includes exclusive commentary from feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who will provide insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans.

“The Big Lebowski” stars Jeff Bridges in his signature role as Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, a true man for his time and place who wants nothing more than to sip White Russians and bowl with his friends. But, when a case of mistaken identity leads to his beloved rug being ruined by thieves, The Dude decides this aggression will not stand and sets out—joined by his friend, Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) —on a wild odyssey to avenge his prized possession and track down a millionaire’s missing wife. Written and directed by Oscar®-winning auteurs Joel and Ethan Coen, “The Big Lebowski” boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Turturro, with narration by Sam Elliott.

Though the Coen Brothers wrote the script with Goodman, Buscemi, and Elliott in mind, they did not have a vision for who should play the part of The Dude. The role seemed tailormade for Bridges from the very beginning, however, with the actor stating that the character was very similar to how he had been in the 1970s—so much so, that he once jokingly asked the filmmakers if they had hung out with him in high school. The film has become a beloved cult classic, inspiring yearly festivals and bowling tournaments, as well as its own religious movement: The Church Of The Latter-Day Dude.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to relive the iconic quotes, unforgettable characters, and laidback cool of the man they call The Dude, when “The Big Lebowski” rolls back into theaters this April.