HOZIER Returns With ‘EAT YOUR YOUNG’ EP; Dates For Fall ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ Revealed!

Award-winning multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier has released his new EP Eat Your Young. Listen HERE. The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration of Dante’s Inferno and reflects upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy. See full EP tracklisting below.

In speaking about Eat Your Young, Hozier says: “This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album Unreal Unearth in late summer.

It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.“

To commemorate today’s release as well as his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day, Hozier has also announced his ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ slated for the fall with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all shows. Produced by Live Nation and spanning 25 cities, the North American leg kicks off in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, September 9 and includes performances at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and more before concluding at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, November 4. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 12pm local time at https://livenation.com. See full routing below and visit https://hozier.com/ for more information.

Earlier this week, Hozier stopped by the Columbia Records offices in New York to celebrate “Take Me To Church” becoming RIAA-certified Diamond. Ranked the 30th most listened to song on Spotify, “Take Me To Church” is the 103rd song to ever achieve the rare milestone of Diamond certification. Additionally, “Take Me To Church” is now the highest certified solo Alternative single in RIAA history (12x Platinum).

Eat Your Young Tracklist

Eat Your Young All Things End Through Me (The Flood)

‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ – North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl **

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

**Non-Live Nation show

About Hozier

In September 2013, when Irish solo artist Andrew Hozier-Byrne released his debut single – a song called “Take Me To Church” – which he had mostly recorded in the attic of his parent’s house in Wicklow (his father a blues musician, his mother an artist), little did he know about the hurricane-strength surge in public interest that the song would spark, carrying him to international stardom.

A full ten years and billions of streams later, Hozier still calls Wicklow home. While his music takes him all over the world, it is Ireland and its people and places, the weather and landscape; where a stream is still something that runs down at the bottom of the garden, that calls him back to where he feels he naturally belongs.

The last decade has brought both public and critical acclaim. Multi-Platinum album sales, an RIAA-certified Diamond single, number one records on both sides of the Atlantic, multiple awards including a GRAMMY-nomination, film and video game soundtracks and countless sold-out live shows all over the world. But as Hozier prepares to release his third album – ‘Unreal Unearth’ – his passion for his art is undimmed, and his curiosity about our world – and all that is good and bad about it – remains undiminished.

