ALICIA KEYS Expands ‘Alicia + Keys World Tour’ Into Latin America

Due to overwhelming demand, global music icon and GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys announced 2023 Latin America dates to continue her Alicia + Keys World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the Latin American leg will kick off on May 3 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil making stops across Argentina, Chile, and Colombia before concluding with three nights in Mexico across Monterrey, Mexico City, and Guadalajara on May 14, 17 and 19.

The Latin American leg comes after a sold-out European arena tour and a widely successful North America run in 2022 which featured all-new custom designed staging, lighting, and costuming.

TICKETS: See ticketing timing per market below and visit AliciaKeys.com for more information.

May 3 & 5 – Brazil: Tickets available starting Wed, March 22nd @ 10am BRT.

May 7 – Argentina: Tickets available starting Tue, March 28th @ 10am ART.

May 9 – Chile: Tickets available starting Wed, March 22nd @ 11am CLST.

May 11 – Colombia: Tickets available starting Mon, March 27th @ 9am COT.

May 14, 17 & 19 – Mexico: Tickets available starting Mon, March 27th @ 11am CST.

ALICIA + KEYS WORLD TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA DATES:

Wed May 03 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Jeunesse Arena

Fri May 05 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Sun May 07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue May 09 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Thu May 11 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Sun May 14 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex

Wed May 17 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Fri May 19 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telmex

About Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys SoulCare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album,?SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album,?KEYS?(Original and Unlocked) – a double album, in December 2021. A first look from the new music was featured in Alicia’s YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. Alicia released her book,?“More Myself: A Journey”?via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, “Girl On Fire” with HarperCollins. Alicia kicked off her sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour in June of 2022 which was followed by the release of the Deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed KEYS album in August. Keys released her first-ever holiday album SANTA BABY on November 4 which includes 4 original songs including the single “December Back 2 June.”