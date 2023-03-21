‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King’ Coming To Theaters In Celebration of 20th Anniversary For Two Nights Only!

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are celebrating 20 years of “The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King” with special screenings of the film’s acclaimed extended edition—returning to cinemas in the U.S. on Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time and on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. local time in Canada.

Tickets for the 20th Anniversary of “The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

“One ring to rule them all. One ring to find them. One ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.” — J.R.R. Tolkien The Lord of the Rings

In the conclusion of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings, as armies mass for a final battle that will decide the fate of the world–and powerful, ancient forces of Light and Dark compete to determine the outcome–one member of the Fellowship of the Ring is revealed as the noble heir to the throne of the Kings of Men. Yet, the sole hope for triumph over evil lies with a brave hobbit, Frodo, who, accompanied only by his loyal friend Sam and the hideous, wretched Gollum, ventures deep into the very dark heart of Mordor on his seemingly impossible quest to destroy the Ring of Power. Winner of 11 Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Director! The film ties with Titanic and Ben-Hur for the most Oscars ever won by a single film and took awards in every category for which it was nominated. Academy Awards®: Best Picture Best Director (Peter Jackson) Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Best Art Direction Best Costume Design Best Film Editing Best Makeup Best Music (Score) Best Song (Song) Best Sound Best Visual Effects Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture – Drama Best Director – Motion Picture (Peter Jackson) Best Original Score (Howard Shore) Best Original Song (Howard Shore) National Board of Review: Best Acting Ensemble.

Prior to each screening, attendees will be treated to a special introduction by franchise star Elijah Wood, as he discusses the lasting impact of the “Lord Of The Rings” universe and the rich worlds and beloved characters that keep viewers coming back for more. Fans will also be treated to exclusive coverage of the new “Lord Of The Rings” tabletop game, as a celebrity panel embarks on their own adventure into Middle-Earth to raise support for Extra Life For Kids, in conjunction with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.