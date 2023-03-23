REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For March 24th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, MARCH 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with bestselling author and humorist, David Sedaris. This week’s panel discussion includes co-host of “Pivot Podcast,” host of “The Prof G Show with Scott Galloway” podcast and author of “Adrift: America in 100 Charts,” Scott Galloway; and staff writer for The Atlantic and author of “Give People Money: How a Universal Basic Income Would End Poverty, Revolutionize Work, and Remake the World,” Annie Lowrey.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.