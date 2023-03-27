Music News

MADONNA Announces Nashville Concert Plus Eight More Dates For 'The Celebration Tour'

Written by on

With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passing in Tennessee and other states, longtime social activist MADONNA announced an additional stop on her ‘The Celebration Tour’ in Nashville on December 22nd.  A portion of proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organizations. In regard to the over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently before state legislatures, Madonna says “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.  Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Due to overwhelming demand, in addition to Nashville, Madonna has added seven new dates to her massive global The Celebration Tour, adding shows in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third show in San Francisco and Las Vegas.  All new dates will take place between December 2023 and January 2024, and mark the final additional shows in North America where Madonna will perform some of her greatest hits from her unparalleled music catalogue.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will go on sale starting with Citi and Official Fan Club presales (details below) on Tuesday, March 28th, with the general on sale starting Friday, March 31st at 10am local time on madonna.comPlease note, the Philadelphia date will go on sale beginning at 12pm local time on Friday, March 31st at madonna.com. 

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Madonna The Celebration Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, March 28 at 12 pm local time through Thursday, March 30 at 6pm local time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a presale opportunity starting from Tuesday, March 28 at 10am local time through Wednesday, March 29 at 6pm local time. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, announced that The Celebration Tour has sold-out over 40 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more.

The Celebration Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and more before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including Antwerp, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, among others. She will then return to the U.S. for the additional dates across New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and more.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

 THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART ONE): 

Sat Jul 15       Vancouver, BC                    Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18      Seattle, WA                        Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19     Seattle, WA                        Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22      Phoenix, AZ                        Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25      Denver, CO                         Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27      Tulsa, OK                           BOK Center

Sun Jul 30      St. Paul, MN                       Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02   Cleveland, OH                    Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05     Detroit, MI                          Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07   Pittsburgh, PA                    PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09   Chicago, IL                         United Center                                                    Thu Aug 10    Chicago, IL                         United Center

Sun Aug 13    Toronto, ON                       Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14    Toronto, ON                      Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19     Montreal, QC                      Bell Centre

Sun Aug 20     Montreal, QC                      Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23   New York, NY                     Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24    New York, NY                     Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26     New York, NY                     Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 27     New York, NY                     Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30   Boston, MA                         TD Garden

Thu Aug 31    Boston, MA                         TD Garden

Sat Sep 02     Washington, DC                  Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05     Atlanta, GA                         State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07     Tampa, FL                          Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09     Miami, FL                           Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10     Miami, FL                           Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13    Houston, TX                       Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14     Houston, TX                       Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18    Dallas, TX                           American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19     Dallas, TX                          American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21     Austin, TX                          Moody Center

Fri Sep 22      Austin, TX                          Moody Center

Wed Sep 27    Los Angeles, CA                  Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28      Los Angeles, CA                 Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 30     Los Angeles, CA                  Crypto.com Arena

Sun Oct 01     Los Angeles, CA                  Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04    San Francisco, CA                Chase Center

Thu Oct 05     San Francisco, CA                Chase Center

Sat Oct 07      Las Vegas, NV                    T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08     Las Vegas, NV                     T-Mobile Arena

 

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14      London, UK                        The O2

Sun Oct 15     London, UK                        The O2

Tue Oct 17     London, UK                        The O2

Wed Oct 18    London, UK                        The O2

Sat Oct 21      Antwerp, BE                       Sportpaleis

Sun Oct 22     Antwerp, BE                       Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24     Copenhagen, DK                 Royal Arena

Thu Oct 25     Copenhagen, DK                 Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28      Stockholm, SE                    Tele2 Arena

Wed Nov 01   Barcelona, ES                     Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Nov 02    Barcelona, ES                     Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06    Lisbon, PT                          Altice Arena

Tue Nov 07    Lisbon, PT                          Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12    Paris, FR                            Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13    Paris, FR                            Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15   Cologne, DE                       Lanxess Arena

Tue Nov. 16   Cologne, DE                        Lanxess Arena

Sun Nov 19    Paris, FR                            Accor Arena

Mon Nov 20    Paris, FR                            Accor Arena

Thu Nov 23    Milan, IT                            Mediolanum Forum

Sat Nov 25     Milan, IT                            Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28    Berlin, DE                           Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed Nov 29   Berlin, DE                           Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1        Amsterdam, NL                   Ziggo Dome

Sat Dec 2       Amsterdam, NL                   Ziggo Dome

Tues Dec 5     London, U.K.                       The O2

Wed Dec 6     London, U.K.                       The O2

 

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART TWO):

*Newly announced dates bolded below 

Wed Dec 13             Brooklyn, NY             Barclays Center

Thu Dec 14              Brooklyn, NY             Barclays Center

Mon Dec 18              Washington, DC      Capital One Arena            

Wed Dec 20              Philadelphia, PA      Wells Fargo Center – On Sale at 12pm Local Time 03/31 

Fri Dec 22                 Nashville, TN           Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jan 7 2024         Los Angeles, CA         Kia Forum

Mon Jan 8 2024         Los Angeles, CA         Kia Forum                                                     

Thu Jan 11 2024    Palm Springs, CA     Acrisure Arena       

Sat Jan 13 2024      Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center

Mon Jan 15 2024     San Francisco, CA    Chase Center

Thu Jan 18, 2024    Las Vegas, NV          MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jan 20, 2024     Phoenix, AZ              Footprint Center

 

