NF Announces Dates For 2023 ‘HOPE TOUR’

Michigan rapper and producer NF announces his HOPE TOUR. The massive 47 show runs across the US, Canada, Europe, and UK in support of his forthcoming studio album, HOPE,?releasing April 7. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour will feature special guest Cordae and kick off on Wednesday, July 12th at Schottenstein Center in Columbus making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Anaheim, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Laval at Place Bell on Sunday, September 3rd. The 16-date European leg kicks off on September 23rd at the Fabrique in Milan making stops in Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, and more before wrapping up in London at Eventim Apollo on October 15th.

TICKETS: See ticketing timing per market below and visit NFREALMUSIC.COM for more information.

US/Canada: Fans can register now for the Verified Fan on sale for U.S. and Canada HERE. Registration for the North America dates will close Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 PM ET. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week on NFREALMUSIC.COM. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10 AM Local Time on NFREALMUSIC.COM. For more details on tickets and timeline, visit HERE.

EU/UK: Pre-sale opt-in’s for first access to tickets are open now. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10 AM Local Time on NFREALMUSIC.COM. For more details on tickets and timeline, visit HERE.

Last month NF returned with the stirring new single “HOPE” (NF Real Music/Virgin Music). The song finds the multi-Platinum hitmaker at his most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future. Hope is accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC’s defiance and authenticity.

Next up is NF’s facetious “MOTTO”, of which The New York Times says, “in his early career, NF sounded as if he was internalizing all the pressures of the world, but now he sounds free and calm, dismissing those same pressures with a shrug.” Watch the pointed video HERE.

HOPE? is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum artist. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats and cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him over 30 billion global streams and established NF as one of the most consumed artists today. NF’s? HOPE ?is a 13-track album boasting instant hits, such as “HAPPY”, “MOTTO” and notable Grammy-nominated features with singer/songwriter Julia Michaels on “GONE,” and rapper Cordae on “CAREFUL”.

HOPE US + CANADA TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center *

Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena ^

Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena *

Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

^Without support from Cordae

HOPE EUROPE + UK TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 23 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sun Sep 24 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

Tue Sep 26 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

Wed Sep 27 — Munich, Germany — Zenith *

Fri Sep 29 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle *

Sat Sep 30 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Sun Oct 1 — Paris, France — L’Olympia

Tue Oct 3 — Frankfurt, Germany — Jahrhunderthalle *

Thu Oct 5 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle *

Fri Oct 6 — Berlin, Germany — Max-Schmeling-Halle *

Sun Oct 8 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

Tue Oct 10 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wed Oct 11 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Thu Oct 12 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Oct 14 — Cardiff, UK — Great Hall

Sun Oct 15 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

* Not a Live Nation date

About NF:

NF raps with raw grit and emotional authenticity, born of a lifetime of taking hits and getting back up again. He’s earned 39 RIAA certifications,14 Platinum plaques, and 5 multi-Platinum honors. This success stems from genuine fan-fueled momentum — connecting directly with fans in an authentic way.

His intimate yet propulsive tracks received two consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Perception and The Search. Often silent on self-promotion and social media, NF’s massive achievements come straight from his music and lyrics resonating with fans. As Forbes noted, “NF’s success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system, proving that with his strong fan base and his incredible drive, the success of NF is a true testament to his status as a talent in the hip hop world.”

Nate Feuerstein came of age in Michigan, using music as both escape and expression, a way to channel his pain. Through the years, he’s demonstrated the power of vulnerability on hits like “Let You Down” and “The Search.” In 2015, he signed with Capitol Records; thus setting the stage to climb to rap dominance beginning with his album, Mansion followed by Therapy Session in 2016 and Perception in 2017, which debuted at No. 1 and eventually went 2x Platinum. In 2019, he dropped The Search, which also hit No. 1 and went Platinum. His 2021 project CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), an inward-looking mixtape, again connected deeply with listeners, debuting within the top three on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums Chart.

Today, NF has tipped into global dominance having generated 30 billion streams and worldwide touring that has sold over half a million tickets to date. Emerging from a year of no new releases yet remaining one of the most consumed artists in the world, NF announces his forthcoming fifth studio album, HOPE.