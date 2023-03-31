FLASHDANCE Returns To Theaters In April In Celebration of The Iconic Film’s 40th Anniversary!

Fathom’s Big Screen Classic Series will light up screens around the country this April with an exclusive screening of the smash 1983 romance “Flashdance” on April 26th and 30th in celebration of the iconic film’s 40th anniversary.

Inspired by the true story of Toronto-based construction worker-turned-dancer Maureen Marder, “Flashdance” features Jennifer Beals in her star turn as Alex Owens—a young woman working as a welder by day and cabaret performer by night – who has big dreams of becoming a professional ballerina. The film is fueled by its best-selling, GRAMMY®-winning soundtrack, which boasts the Oscar®-winning hit “Flashdance… What A Feeling” and the chart-topping single “Maniac.” The music videos for “What A Feeling” and “Maniac,” which were such massive hits on MTV that they are credited with making the film a global sensation and the third-highest grossing film of 1983.

Exclusive to the Fathom event is an exciting bonus piece, where “Flashdance” director Adrian Lyne discusses his experience working on the film in a special introduction.

Tickets for the 40th Anniversary of “Flashdance” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).