Michael Bolton Releases New Single & Music Video For “Spark Of Light”

Grammy award-winning and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Michael Bolton releases the official music video for his latest single “Spark Of Light,” out everywhere today! Check it out below. Ahead of the premiere on his Youtube channel, Bolton will go live on Youtube to answer questions from fans.

“Spark of Light really marks for me a return to my songwriting which is where everything started,” states Bolton. “Wherever that inspiration or joy comes from you just want to grasp it and run with it.”

“Spark of Light” is the title track from Bolton’s forthcoming album of original music, co-written by Bolton with contemporary writers, producers, artists and DJs. This musical collaboration with Walk The Moon (“Shut Up And Dance”) frontman Nicholas Petricca and producer Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Adam Levine, Noah Cyrus) creates a sweet, chill and catchy vibe that sparked the inspiration for the entire project.

About Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter and Humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton remains committed to and recognized for humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, advocating on behalf of women and children at risk for more than 25 years.

Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton won 2 Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), 6 American Music Awards, 3 Emmy nominations and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, 9 Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To date, Michael has seen 9 studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with 9 #1 singles.

Michael became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy nominated video, “Jack Sparrow” that launched on Saturday Night Live and has racked up over 230 million views on YouTube. He earned another Emmy nod for his collaborations with the Screen Junkies channel popular “Honest Trailers” and partnered with Funny Or Die to release a spoof on the cult-classic Office Space which achieved Immortal Status.

With The Lonely Island team and Comedy Bang Bang, Bolton executive produced and starred in the Netflix show Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Special which has become a seasonal cult classic. The collaborators have reunited to produce Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Podcast which will air on Will Ferrell’s iHeart comedy network, Big Money Players.

Michael recently starred in The Celebrity Dating Game, airing primetime on ABC and ranking #1 in its slot. Bolton’s comedic appearances span several episodes of CBS’s hit series Two and a Half Men, the hit Fox network show Glee, ABC’s hit comedy Fresh off the Boat, and HBO’s hit series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Michael had a featured cameo in the Showtime hit series Billions and has made guest appearances on shows like Lip Synch Battle, Beat Shazam, Hollywood Game Night, To Tell the Truth. He recently performed as a special guest on the hit Fox TV show The Masked Singer.

Michael’s songs are frequently heard on Idol, The Voice, Got Talent and X-Factor all around the world. His songs and performances have been featured in film soundtracks, including the Oscar-nominated theme song “Go the Distance” from Walt Disney’s blockbuster animated film Hercules and the Russell Crowe film Fathers & Daughters which has become a favored wedding song and part of several viral videos.

Last year, Bolton represented his hometown Connecticut performing the first single “Beautiful World” from his forthcoming album through to the finale of NBC’s American Song Contest.