Toys”R”Us Studios Brings Geoffrey’s World Tour to YouTube with Launch of New Digital Series

Toys”R”Us ®, the world’s leading authority in toys and play, is bringing Geoffrey’s World Tour to YouTube with the launch of two new digital series. Toys”R”Us Studios, the entertainment production arm of the global toy brand, is debuting its first original content series, Geoffrey’s World Tour, a 10-episode digital show on the Toys”R”Us YouTube channel. The new series is a culmination of the brand’s 360-degree global marketing campaign where mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe™ embarked on a multi-city tour across the globe.

In addition, Nickelodeon will create original content powered by Geoffrey’s World Tour to test a kid’s smarts and if they have the skills to stay clean in an upcoming 3-episode branded content series which is slated to launch late Spring on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel. Produced and developed by Paramount Brand Studio, the series will feature a contestant who will answer trivia questions and complete challenges derived from Geoffrey’s globetrotting adventure. Answering a question right keeps the contestant clean, but wrong answers deliver ever escalating messy consequences that’ll leave them shouting, “What a Mess” in the end.

Kim Miller, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Toys”R”Us and President of Toys”R”Us Studios stated, “We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s World Tour to life and share the experience with millions of families around the world through Nickelodeon’s community as well as through our own global distribution channels. The new series are designed to give viewers a glimpse of what life is like for kids all over the world and see how wonder, curiosity, and a shared love of Toys”R”Us truly connects us all.”

The premiere episode in Geoffrey’s World Tour series features New York City, which was Geoffrey’s first stop on his world tour. New episodes will air every other week on Wednesdays and showcase one of the 10 stops around the world including Dubai, Singapore, London, Jerusalem, Madrid, Jeddah, Hong Kong, Durban and Melbourne.

At each of the cities on his journey, Geoffrey is greeted by a local kid ambassador who takes him on a tour to share a taste of their customs and culture and experience their beloved hometown Toys”R”Us store. The series captures the magic of every stop on Geoffrey’s tour, and kids of all ages will love learning about the cities and the ambassadors who live there.

Geoffrey’s World Tour is the first production to be released by newly established Toys”R”Us Studios. Led by four-time Emmy Award winning producer Kim Miller, Toys”R”Us Studios produces content in-house and through partners designed to be co-viewed by kids and their parents with programming that showcases the magic and importance of toys and play. Future productions will include more live action and animated series.

Fans can tune in to watch Geoffrey’s World Tour at youtube.com/@toysrus , and follow @toysrus on social or sign-up for our newsletter on toysrus.com .