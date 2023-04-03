THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS Announce Dates WET HOT ALL-AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR

The All-American Rejects are excited to announce their highly anticipated return to the stage with the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in nearly a decade. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on August 11at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL making stops across the U.S. in Boston, MA, Nashville, TN, Los Angeles, CA, and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City, OK at Zoo Amphitheatre on October 14.

Speaking on their upcoming dates, the band said: “We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday,April 4. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on-sale will start Friday, April 7at 10AM Local Time on LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginningTuesday, April 4 at 10 AM local time untilThursday, April 6 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The All-American Rejects Tour Dates :

Fri Jun 16 – Kansas City, KS – Phase Fest

Fri Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater^

Mon Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre*

Tue Aug 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Thu Aug 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann^

Fri Aug 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Sat Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Mon Aug 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill*

Thu Aug 24 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Fri Aug 25 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

Sun Aug 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*

Fri Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium!

Sat Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater!

Mon Sep 25 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater!

Tue Sep 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre!

Wed Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater!

Fri Sep 29 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre!

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre!

Mon Oct 02 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater!

Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater!

Fri Oct 06 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

Sat Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre!

Sun Oct 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater!

Tue Oct 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP!#

Thu Oct 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall!

Sat Oct 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre!

* = With Support From New Found Glory, The Starting Line, The Get Up Kids

^ = With Support From New Found Glory, The Get Up Kids

! = With Support From New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids

#On Sale Fri, April 14th, Citi Presale Tuesday April 11

Vocalist/bassist Tyson Ritter and guitarist Nick Wheeler were best friends in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when they founded The All-American Rejects in 1999. And while their emo-pop band has traveled far and wide and sold millions of albums in the years since, their music retains an irrepressible energy and infectious scrappiness, two qualities that seem quintessentially teenaged in the best sense. They’ve also always understood the lasting value of big sticky melodies, a lesson they absorbed from a wide range of early influences that included Bon Jovi and Def Leppard, as well as emo forebears such as Weezer and Jimmy Eat World. Already fully realized on their 2002 indie hit “Swing, Swing,” The All-American Rejects’ catchy mix of arena rock, power pop, and emo soon landed them a deal with DreamWorks. Later hits like 2005’s “Dirty Little Secret” and 2008’s “Gives You Hell”—which hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart—confirmed the wide appeal of Ritter and Wheeler’s sometimes snarky and always punchy songwriting.

Connect with The All-American Rejects :

