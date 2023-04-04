MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook Release Set For May 30th — Special Features Revealed!

Horror fans take note! Written and directed by legendary horror author Stephen King, Maximum Overdrive arrives as a Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® available May 30th from Lionsgate. With music from iconic rock band AC/DC, this release marks the first time this film will be available as a collectible SteelBook®. The Maximum Overdrive SteelBook® will be available for the suggested retail price of $27.99. — PRE-ORDER HERE!

Official Synopsis: Get ready for the ultimate battle of man vs. bloodthirsty machine in this terrifying Stephen King classic! For three horrifying days, the Earth passes through the tail of a mysterious comet. The skies glow an eerie green as humanity waits to see what the fallout will be. But what they imagine is nothing like the nightmare they find — the comet’s magnetic fields cause all the machines on Earth to suddenly come to life and terrorize their human creators in a horrific killing spree. Now, it’s up to a small group of people trapped in a desolate truck stop to defeat the killer machines — or be killed by them!

SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer Tony Magistrale, Author of Hollywood’s Stephen King

Audio Commentary by Actor & Comedian Jonah Ray and Blumhouse Film Executive Ryan Turek

— An Interview with Producer Martha De Laurentiis“Rage Against the Machines”— An Interview with Actress Laura Harrington “Honeymoon Horrors” — Interviews with Actor John Short and Actress Yeardley Smith

— Interviews with Actor John Short and Actress Yeardley Smith “Maximum Carnage” — An Interview with Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates

— An Interview with Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates “A Kid in King’s Court” — An Interview with Actor Holter Graham

— An Interview with Actor Holter Graham “The Wilmington Factor” — A Look Back at the Filming of Maximum Overdrive with Members of the Production Crew in North Carolina

— A Look Back at the Filming of Maximum Overdrive with Members of the Production Crew in North Carolina “Who Made Who?” — An Interview with Murray Engleheart, Co-Author of AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll

— An Interview with Murray Engleheart, Co-Author of AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll “Goblin Resurrectus” — The Restoration of the Happy Toyz Goblin

— The Restoration of the Happy Toyz Goblin Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots