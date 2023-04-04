MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook Release Set For May 30th — Special Features Revealed!

Horror fans take note! Written and directed by legendary horror author Stephen King, Maximum Overdrive arrives as a Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® available May 30th from Lionsgate. With music from iconic rock band AC/DC, this release marks the first time this film will be available as a collectible SteelBook®. The Maximum Overdrive SteelBook® will be available for the suggested retail price of $27.99. — PRE-ORDER HERE!
Official Synopsis: Get ready for the ultimate battle of man vs. bloodthirsty machine in this terrifying Stephen King classic! For three horrifying days, the Earth passes through the tail of a mysterious comet. The skies glow an eerie green as humanity waits to see what the fallout will be. But what they imagine is nothing like the nightmare they find — the comet’s magnetic fields cause all the machines on Earth to suddenly come to life and terrorize their human creators in a horrific killing spree. Now, it’s up to a small group of people trapped in a desolate truck stop to defeat the killer machines — or be killed by them!
SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Writer Tony Magistrale, Author of Hollywood’s Stephen King
- Audio Commentary by Actor & Comedian Jonah Ray and Blumhouse Film Executive Ryan Turek
- “Truck Stop Tales”— An Interview with Producer Martha De Laurentiis“Rage Against the Machines”— An Interview with Actress Laura Harrington
- “Honeymoon Horrors”— Interviews with Actor John Short and Actress Yeardley Smith
- “Maximum Carnage”— An Interview with Make-Up Effects Creator Dean Gates
- “A Kid in King’s Court”— An Interview with Actor Holter Graham
- “The Wilmington Factor”— A Look Back at the Filming of Maximum Overdrive with Members of the Production Crew in North Carolina
- “Who Made Who?”— An Interview with Murray Engleheart, Co-Author of AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll
- “Goblin Resurrectus”— The Restoration of the Happy Toyz Goblin
- Behind-the-Scenes Footage
- Still Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
