5 SECONDS OF SUMMER Announces Dates For ‘2023 World Tour – The 5 Seconds of Summer Show’

Multi-platinum-selling pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer, will release their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14. Physical formats of the album are up for pre-order NOW and will be available on July 14.

The band is also excited to announce their 2023 World Tour – The 5 Seconds of Summer Show – which includes dates in South America, UK, Europe and North America with an appearance at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. Full routing can be found below. For more information, on sale dates and times, visit https://5sos.com/live.

The tracks are taken from the band’s 2022 one-of-a-kind performance “The Feeling of Falling Upwards” at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue the band busked outside of when they moved to the UK to write for their very first album 10 years ago. The performance included reimagined versions of songs from their 11-year catalog including brand-new songs from their critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

“’The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music,” expressed vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin on stage at Royal Albert Hall, “And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.”

THE FEELING OF FALLING UPWARDS – LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

OVERTURE (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) COMPLETE MESS (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) CAROUSEL (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Me, Myself & I (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) She Looks So Perfect (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Amnesia (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Lie To Me (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Caramel (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Outer Space (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Youngblood (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Red Desert (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Jet Black Heart (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Older (feat. Sierra Deaton) (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Take My Hand (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Teeth (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Ghost of You (Live from The Royal Albert Hall) Bad Omens (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) on Tuesday, April 11. The general on sale begins Friday, April 14 at 10am Local Time on ticketmaster.com.

U.S. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the 5 Seconds of Summer 2023 North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 13 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans in North America to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the 5SOS pre-show soundcheck, access to the pre-show Friends of Friends lounge, autographed lithograph, early entry to the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER WORLD TOUR

South America

July Argentina TBA

Brazil TBA

Chile TBA

Colombia TBA

Aug Perú TBA

North America

8/10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

8/12 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/16 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/23 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/30 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/1 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

9/2 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/3 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

9/6 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

9/9 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/14 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

Europe/UK

9/23 Lisbon, PT Campo Pequeno

9/24 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

9/26 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

9/27 Stuttgart, DE Porsche Arena

9/28 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall

9/30 Brussels, BE Palais 12

10/1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

10/3 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/4 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/5 London, UK O2 Arena

10/7 Luxembourg, LE Rockhal

10/8 Paris, FR La Seine Musicale

10/10 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

10/11 Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice

10/12 Prague, CZ Fortuna Arena

North America

10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

ABOUT 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER:

Since forming in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer – comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) – have released four albums and numerous hit singles. They were quickly hailed as the “biggest new rock act in the world” by Rolling Stone, and are the only band in history to see their first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. The band has sold over 3 million concert tickets while touring the world several times over and sold more than 13 million albums. They recently joined Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club with their hit single “Youngblood.” 5 Seconds of Summer have also been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

With their 2022 release, 5SOS5, the band ascended to the next level musically showcasing their multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career. Now with their forthcoming live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall, the band truly showcases who they are as performers creating something truly unique and celebratory of their discography.

