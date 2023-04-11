‘Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar’ Movie To Arrive In 2023 — DETHKLOK To Tour With BABYMETAL This Fall!

The long-awaited return of Adult Swim’s favorite heavy metal adventure “Metalocalypse” arrives with a nationwide tour of the series’ on-screen band DETHKLOK. A full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar,” a companion soundtrack and “Dethalbum IV” will also arrive this year.

DETHKLOK will kick off their twenty-nine-date national tour on August 30 with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers BABYMETAL as co-headliners and virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson as support.

“It’s very surreal having so much new ‘Metalocalypse’ & DETHKLOK this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie and album,” said Small. “I’m so excited to get on the road with the powerful BABYMETAL, and to celebrate all the hard work that team ‘Metalocalypse’ and DETHKLOK put in over the last two years and beyond!”

The “BABYKLOK” tour will also include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA (September 10), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (September 23) and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA (October 7).

THE BABYKLOK TOUR 2023:

Wed-Aug-30-23: Houston, TX -713 Music Hall

Thu-Aug-31-23: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat-Sep-02-23: Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

Sun-Sep-03-23: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue-Sep-05-23: Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed-Sep-06-23: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Fri-Sep-08-23: Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Sat-Sep-09-23: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun-Sep-10-23: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue-Sep-12-23: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Thu-Sep-14-23: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri-Sep-15-23: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun-Sep-17-23: Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Mon-Sep-18-23: Toronto, ONT – RBC Echo Beach

Wed-Sep-20-23: Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thu-Sep-21-23: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat-Sep-23-23: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sun-Sep-24-23: Milwaukee, MN – The Rave/Eagles Club

Mon-Sep-25-23: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Wed-Sep-27-23: St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Thu-Sep-28-23: Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sat-Sep-30-23: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun-Oct-01-23: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Tue-Oct-03-23: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Wed-Oct-04-23: Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sat-Oct-07-23: Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Sun-Oct-08-23: Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Tue-Oct-10-23: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

Wed-Oct-11-23: Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Ticket information and VIP packages can be found at thebabykloktour.com.

Also coming later in 2023 is “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar,” an original full-length movie written and directed by Brendon Small (“Metalocalypse”) and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (“Metalocalypse”), Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner (Grammy® Award-winning musician), King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE), Mark Hamill (“Batman: The Animated Series”; “The Machine”), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Jon Hamm (“Confess, Fletch”; “Top Gun: Maverick”), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”), Juliet Mills (“Passions”), Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”), Raya Yarbrough (“Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera”), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

As a special highlight, fans can also anticipate the release of two full-length albums this year. WaterTower Music will release both the film soundtrack, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” as well as “Dethalbum IV” around the launch of the film. Meanwhile, fans can summon DETHKLOK by streaming the Metalocalypse: Dethklok Complete Collection playlists.

“Metalocalypse” originally premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim and was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha.

About DETHKLOK & “Metalocalypse”

DETHKLOK, an extreme metal band, is the most successful entertainment act on the planet and the seventh largest economy in the animated world of Adult Swim’s “Metalocalypse.”. Live, they are a multi-media powerhouse that showcases animation, comedy and brutality, excellently recreating the popular albums and animated visuals in a live atmosphere. Band members include musician and show co-creator Brendon Small and legendary drummer Gene Hoglan and more!

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as “Rick and Morty,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “SMILING FRIENDS,” and the upcoming “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” and “My Adventures with Superman.” Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including “Housing Complex C,” “Uzumaki,” and new seasons of “FLCL.” The annual Adult Swim Festival reaches a global audience, and features performances by top musicians and comedians. Adult Swim airs nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via HBO Max. Connect with Adult Swim on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. Subscribe to Adult Swim on YouTube.