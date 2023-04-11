MR. BUNGLE Announce Dates For First Eastern North America Tour Since 2000

Mr. Bungle, who venture out on their first post-pandemic tour dates this May as part of the Ipecac Recordings’ Geek Show, have added an eastern swing to their slate of 2023 outings, with new performances added for several cities including New York, Boston, and Toronto.
The dates, which mark the band’s first shows on the East Coast (with the exception of New York City) in 23 years, find Mr. Bungle once again featuring their The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo line-up (Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo).
Tickets for the newly announced performances are on-sale this Friday at 10 am est. Joining Mr. Bungle for the September outings is Battles, reuniting Patton and Dunn with their Tomahawk bandmate, John Stanier.
Ipecac Geek Show featuring Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Spotlights:
May 10 Pomona, CA Fox Theater
May 11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
May 13 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World Festival
May 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
May 16 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
May 17 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
May 19 Seattle, WA Showbox
May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox
May 21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Mr. Bungle with special guests, Battles:
September 5 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
September 6 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
September 8 New York, NY Terminal 5
September 11 Boston, MA Roadrunner
September 12 Montreal, QC MTelus
September 13 Toronto, ON History
September 15 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.