MR. BUNGLE Announce Dates For First Eastern North America Tour Since 2000

Mr. Bungle, who venture out on their first post-pandemic tour dates this May as part of the Ipecac Recordings’ Geek Show, have added an eastern swing to their slate of 2023 outings, with new performances added for several cities including New York, Boston, and Toronto.

The dates, which mark the band’s first shows on the East Coast (with the exception of New York City) in 23 years, find Mr. Bungle once again featuring their The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo line-up (Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo).

Tickets for the newly announced performances are on-sale this Friday at 10 am est. Joining Mr. Bungle for the September outings is Battles, reuniting Patton and Dunn with their Tomahawk bandmate, John Stanier.

Ipecac Geek Show featuring Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Spotlights:

May 10 Pomona, CA Fox Theater

May 11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

May 13 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World Festival

May 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

May 16 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

May 17 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

May 19 Seattle, WA Showbox

May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox

May 21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 24 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Mr. Bungle with special guests, Battles:

September 5 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

September 6 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

September 8 New York, NY Terminal 5

September 11 Boston, MA Roadrunner

September 12 Montreal, QC MTelus

September 13 Toronto, ON History

September 15 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit