STING Announces Dates For ‘My Songs World Tour’

The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation have confirmed that Sting will take his acclaimed My Songs World Tour across North America in September and October. Following performances in United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore earlier this year, Sting’s My Songs tour returns to North America on September 5 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON with additional dates in Boston, Vancouver, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. Additional shows will soon be announced in Wantagh, Hollywood, Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like ‘Fields of Gold’, ‘Shape of my Heart’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Englishman In New York,’ ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘Demolition Man’ and many more.

On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble. Special Guest Joe Sumner will be appearing at all newly announced performances.

TICKETS: Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale by visiting sting.com, starting Wednesday, April 12. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on sale for My Songs 2023 North American leg will start Friday, April 14 at 10am Local Time on sting.com

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

STING: MY SONGS 2023 NORTH AMERICA LEG 1 TOUR DATES:

Sept. 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Oct. 04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

