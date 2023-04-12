SYFY Renews Hit Series “The Ark” For A Second Season

SYFY’s newest original hit series “The Ark” has been renewed for a second season. The season one season finale will air Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY. Created by Dean Devlin (“Independence Day,” “Stargate”), The Ark follows the crew of spacecraft Ark One through catastrophic events, lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. SYFY continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series.” — Co-Showrunners/Executive Producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner

“The success of ‘The Ark’ is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios. Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two.” — Lisa Katz, President Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming

The first 12 episodes — which have reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms — featured an ensemble cast made up of Christie Burke (Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (Lt. James Brice), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford), Christina Wolfe (Cat Brandice), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir), Miles Barrow (Baylor Trent), Pavle Jerini? (Lt. Felix Strickland), Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic), Paul Leonard Murray (William Trust), Lisa Brenner (Commander Susan Ingram), Samantha Glassner (Kelly Fowler), and Jelena Stupljanin (Evelyn Maddox).

All episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.