DARK SKY FILMS Brings “Lost” Slashers THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER PART V + PART I to Digital/VOD May 5th

Attention horror addicts! What if a lost horror franchise made during the peak of the slasher genre was unearthed today, but only two of the films could be restored? Filmmaker Jay Burleson imagined just that with THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER: PART V and THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER: PART I coming to VOD + Digital Platforms May 5th from Dark Sky Films.

A double feature of terror, THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER Part V sees unstoppable killer Jakkariah Harding once again stalking and butchering the football-loving residents of a small Alabama town, this time finding a treasure trove of victims after he chances upon a football watch party. And then get ready to see how the horror began in THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER Part I, which tells the story of Harding’s death row escape and ensuing slaughter as two survivors of his initial attack hunt him down.

Aiming to recreate the by-gone video store days when horror fans might have had to watch a franchise out of order, the filmmakers intended for viewers to start with Part V and then go back to Part 1.

Twice the scares, twice the laughs, and a world-building start of a franchise that’s as outlandishly clever in its deception as every gore set piece it throws on screen, THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER films are a red-blooded American slice of southern gothic infused with a deliciously twisted sense of humor.

Check out the official trailers for the flicks below, along with some insane poster art by the legendary Matt Ryan Tobin.

THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER: PART V

OFFICIAL FILM SYNOPSIS: It’s Part V. Unstoppable killer Jakkariah “Jack” Harding is back in town after seven years, as he stalks and kills at random before chancing upon a football watch party. The game is, of course, between longstanding rivals the Alabama-Mobile Seahawks and Tennessee A&M Commonwealth. Chaos ensues, in increasingly ridiculous fashion, with inventive murders and multiple love triangles. Hearts are broken and appendages are torn.

Directed & written byJay Burleson (The Nobodies), the cast for the film features Kansas Bowling (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Christmas Bloody Christmas), Poppy Cunningham (The Death of Dick Long), Taylor Smith(Angels on Earth the Light of Faith), Bart Hyatt (The Nobodies), Autumnn Jaide (Deathless), Tom Hagale(Dormant), and Parker Love Bowling (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER: PART I

OFFICIAL FILM SYNOPSIS: A lost slasher film from the golden age of the slasher genre. October 1979. Ricky Dean is a man on a mission. Years ago, he lost a child at the hands of a psychopathic killer named Jakkariah Harding. When Harding escapes Death Row, Ricky Dean throws himself into the line of fire to stop him from killing again as Harding preys upon a group of friends gathered to watch a college football game.

Directed & written byJay Burleson (The Nobodies), the film stars Darius Willis (Benched, The Dead Center), K.J. Baker (The Starling Girl), Allison Shrum (Ozark), Lew Temple(The Devil’s Rejects, Unstoppable), Antonio Woodruff (He Got Away), Casey Aud (Love Incidental), Kate Edmonds (Root Letter), and Veanna Black(Echoes, Single Drunk Female).