ALICIA KEYS Announces Dates For 2023 ‘KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR’

Alicia Keys announced today that she will be launching a North American summer concert tour which starts June 28th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Produced by Live Nation, the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR follows her sold-out and critically acclaimed The Alicia + Keys World Tour which brought Keys across Europe, North America and will soon head to Latin America.

The general on sale for the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will begin Friday, April 21st at 9am local time. Pre-sales will run from Tuesday, April 18th –Thursday, April 20th. Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare Pre-Sales will launch Tuesday, April 18th at 1pm ET. Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster andVenue Pre-sales will launch Thursday, April 20th?at 10am local time. For more ticketing information visit LiveNation.com.

The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will bring the GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar back to North America for 23 arena dates and an all new,completely reimagined and redesigned concert experience and set list. The tour will feature Keys, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new and exhilarating way. Keys, known for incorporating innovative and engaging production design into her live performances, worked with director Diane Martel (who directed “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” – two of Keys’ most powerful videos) and designer Chiara Stephenson to design the concept and staging of the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR.

Of the first-time, “in the round” production staging, Keys says, “The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and will range from inclusion of premium tickets to the chance to join Keys in an exclusive, intimate and inspirational “Soulcare Session” before the show. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Critically acclaimed for her stunning live concert performances, Keys’ last North American tour earned rave reviews from press with the Tampa Bay Times calling it an “outstanding live performance that cemented her as one of the greatest musicians and singers of all time.” VIBE dubbed the show “beautiful to witness” and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Keys set Atlanta “on fire.”

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES:?

June 28????Ft. Lauderdale, FL?????FLA Live Arena

June 30 ???Tampa, FL????????????Amalie Arena

July 2????? Charlotte, NC. Spectrum Center

July 3???? Atlanta, GA???????????State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album,?SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album,?KEYS?(Original and Unlocked) – a double album, in December 2021. A first lookfrom the new music was featured in Alicia’s YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. Alicia released her book,?“More Myself: A Journey”?via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, “Girl On Fire” with HarperCollins. Alicia kicked off her sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour in June of 2022 which was followed by the release of the Deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed KEYS album in August. Keys released her first-ever holiday album SANTA BABY on November 4, 2022 which includes 4 original songs including the single “December Back 2 June.”