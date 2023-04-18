Alicia Keys - Keys To The Summer Tour 2023
ALICIA KEYS Announces Dates For 2023 ‘KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR’

Alicia Keys announced today that she will be launching a North American summer concert tour which starts June 28th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Produced by Live Nation, the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR follows her sold-out and critically acclaimed The Alicia + Keys World Tour which brought Keys across Europe, North America and will soon head to Latin America.   

The general on sale for the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will begin Friday, April 21st at 9am local time. Pre-sales will run from Tuesday, April 18th –Thursday, April 20th. Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare Pre-Sales will launch Tuesday, April 18th at 1pm ET. Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster andVenue Pre-sales will launch Thursday, April 20th?at 10am local time. For more ticketing information visit LiveNation.com.  

The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will bring the GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar back to North America for 23 arena dates and an all new,completely reimagined and redesigned concert experience and set list. The tour will feature Keys, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree, “in the round” production setup which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new and exhilarating way. Keys, known for incorporating innovative and engaging production design into her live performances, worked with director Diane Martel (who directed “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” – two of Keys’ most powerful videos) and designer Chiara Stephenson to design the concept and staging of the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR 

Of the first-time, “in the round” production staging, Keys says, “The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” 

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and will range from inclusion of premium tickets to the chance to join Keys in an exclusive, intimate and inspirational “Soulcare Session” before the show. For more information, visit vipnation.com. 

Critically acclaimed for her stunning live concert performances, Keys’ last North American tour earned rave reviews from press with the Tampa Bay Times calling it an “outstanding live performance that cemented her as one of the greatest musicians and singers of all time.” VIBE dubbed the show “beautiful to witness” and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Keys set Atlanta “on fire.”    

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES:? 

June 28????Ft. Lauderdale, FL?????FLA Live Arena 

June 30 ???Tampa, FL????????????Amalie Arena 

July 2????? Charlotte, NC.                Spectrum Center 

July 3????   Atlanta, GA???????????State Farm Arena 

July 5          Memphis, TN                 FedExForum 

July 7          Washington, DC            Capital One Arena 

July 9          Boston, MA                   TD Garden 

July 10        Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center 

July 12       Brooklyn, NY                  Barclays Center 

July 14       Toronto, ON                    Scotiabank Arena 

July 15       Cleveland, OH                Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 

July 17       Detroit, MI                       Little Caesars Arena 

July 18       Chicago, IL                     United Center 

July 20       Louisville, KY                  KFC Yum! Center 

July 21       St. Louis, MO                  Enterprise Center 

July 23       New Orleans, LA            Smoothie King Arena 

July 24       Austin, TX                      Moody Center 

July 27       Denver, CO                    Ball Arena 

July 28      Salt Lake City, UT           Maverik Center 

July 30      Seattle, WA                     Climate Pledge Arena 

August 1   Oakland, CA                   Oakland Arena 

August 2   Los Angeles, CA             The KIA Forum 

????????????For more information on the tour and for tickets please visit?AliciaKeys.com

?Alicia Keys
ALICIA KEYS 

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album,?SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album,?KEYS?(Original and Unlocked) – a double album, in December 2021. A first lookfrom the new music was featured in Alicia’s YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. Alicia released her book,?“More Myself: A Journey”?via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, “Girl On Fire” with HarperCollins. Alicia kicked off her sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour in June of 2022 which was followed by the release of the Deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed KEYS album in August. Keys released her first-ever holiday album SANTA BABY on November 4, 2022 which includes 4 original songs including the single “December Back 2 June.” 