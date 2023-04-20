REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Announced For April 21st

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 21st season on FRIDAY, APRIL 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Esther Perel, psychotherapist, bestselling author, and host of the podcast “Where Should We Begin.” This week’s panel discussion includes Professor of Economics at Brown University and host of “The Glenn Show” podcast, Glenn Loury; and professor, foreign policy advisor to Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Presidential campaign, and co-host of the “American Prestige” podcast, Daniel Bessner.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.