DRAKE Announces 12 New Tour Dates For ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 SAVAGE

Due to demand, four-time GRAMMY-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake today announced the addition of 12 new dates across his highly anticipated 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 Savage, presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite. Produced by Live Nation, Drake has added fourth shows in Inglewood and Brooklyn, as well as second shows in Glendale and Nashville. He’s also added new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte. In addition, he will now close out the tour with back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto, bringing the run of shows to a massive 54 dates across North America.

The New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates, originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, will be rescheduled to take place between September 14, 2023 and October 2, 2023. Full routing can be found below. Further details will be sent directly to ticket holders, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 28 starting at 12pm local time at drakerelated.com. Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: Tickets for the new U.S. dates are available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visitcash.app/drake-presale.

SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010.

The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, April 27 starting at 10am local time until 10pm local time at sprite.com. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information.

* Please note, tickets for rescheduled dates will not be included in either presale or the general onsale.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

* 21 Savage not on this date.

+ Rescheduled dates.

New dates are bolded.

ABOUT DRAKE:

Drake is one of the most successful hip hop artists in the world. The Canadian rapper first gained serious attention in 2009 when he debuted his EP So Far Gone, named the hottest mixtape of the year by MTV. Fast forward to 2018, Drake dropped the platinum double LP, Scorpion which included a staggering 25 tracks. Succeeding the album’s release, Drake hit the road headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour across the US with surprise guests, Meek Mill, French Montana, Travis Scott and many others. While taking a break from touring in the last five years Drake has developed some of his best work. Topping the U.S. charts in August of 2019, Drake released Care Package, his first compilation album that consists of songs from 2010 to 2016 that weren’t initially available for commercial streaming. In September of 2021, Drake released his most highly anticipated album yet. Certified Lover Boy became his sixth studio album and broke Apple Music’s one-day streaming record in under 12 hours. Leading into Summer of 2022, Drake surprised fans with his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind which includes a notable feature from 21 Savage. Most recently in November of 2022 Drake and 21 Savage came out with a collaborative studio album titled Her Loss. The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

