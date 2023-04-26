ELON MUSK To Appear On April 28th Episode Of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Elon Musk, co-founder/CEO and product architect of Tesla and owner/CEO of Twitter will be the top-of-show interview guest on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER this FRIDAY, APRIL 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT), followed by a discussion with panelists Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group and author of “The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – And Our Response – Will Change The World”; and Konstantin Kisin, co-host of the YouTube show and podcast “TRIGGERnometry” and author of “An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the West.”

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.