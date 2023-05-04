‘GREASE’ To Return To Theaters On May 14 & May 17 In Celebration of 45th Anniversary

“Greased Lightning” is electrifyin’ once again, as Fathom Events continues its Big Screen Classics series with special screenings of the groundbreaking 1978 musical “Grease” in honor of its 45TH Anniversary. The beloved hit returns to theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 17.

“Grease” features fan-favorites Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as star-crossed pair Sandy and Danny, whose summer lovin’ ends with the start of the new school year. When the young lovers suddenly find themselves reunited at Rydell High and separated by opposing cliques, they must decide if they can overcome their differences and rekindle their romance before their summer dreams are ripped at the seams. The film also stars Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Frankie Avalon, Sid Caesar, and Joan Blondell, and boasts an iconic soundtrack that includes “You’re The One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “We Go Together,” and the Oscar®-nominated hit “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Prior to each screening, attendees will enjoy an exclusive introduction by film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, discussing the lasting legacy of “Grease” and how it has continued to impact and inspire generations of fans for more than four decades.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).