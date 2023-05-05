THE HAUNT Release Poltergeist-Inspired Music Video For “I’m Done”

Florida quartet The Haunt release their epic new break-up track and music video for “I’m Done”. The uptempo alt-rock song perfectly pairs siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production] gritty, powerful vocals with synths and guitar riffs worthy of a riot. Stream the track, which was co-produced by Maxamillion Haunt, and Nick Lewert [drums, production] and mixed and mastered by Kevin Thrasher [Blink-182, Oliver Tree, Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly], HERE and check out the video, inspired by the classic horror film Poltergeist, HERE.

“‘I’m Done’ is a song about being at your absolute limit with how far you’ll bend for someone,” exclaims Maxamillion. “When you’re in love, it’s sometimes really hard to see things clearly, especially when you’re not being treated right. When you finally take a step away from the situation, you can vividly see all the things you allowed to happen and how badly they affected you.”

Rounded out by Nat Smallish [bass], and Nick Lewert [drums], the full band will be bringing their energetic live show to cities all across the U.S. supporting dark trap rocker Mike’s Dead. Before then, catch the band supporting icons Filter for a couple shows on May 23rd and May 24th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Haunt’s website HERE.

The Haunt Tour Dates

May 23 – Atlanta, GA – 37 Main+

May 24 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station+

May 25 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot (Pike Room)*

May 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground*

May 30 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge*

May 31 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground*

June 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts*

June 3 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong*

June 4 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall*

June 6 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Purgatory)*

June 7 – Orlando, FL – Level 13*

June 9 – Nashville, TN – The End*

June 10 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar*

June 12 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen*

June 13 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

+Support for Filter

* Support for Mike’s Dead

ABOUT THE HAUNT:

Blossoming between shadows and sunshine, beauty resides in the midst of extremes. Manipulating textures of dark and light, The Haunt balance smoky and soulful vocals with cinematic soundscapes underpinned by shuddering rock, glitchy synth transmissions, and gothic electronic nuances. The Haunt conjure a singular vision equally steeped in alt-pop noir and controlled industrial chaos.

The Haunt gained traction with the 2018 self-titled EP, touring with everyone from Palaye Royale to The Hu and The Struts. Picking up the pace, 2019’s “Cigarettes & Feelings” amassed almost 13 million Spotify streams. In 2021, they collaborated with Matt Good [Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens, Hollywood Undead] on the Social Intercourse EP, and it arrived to widespread acclaim. They emerged as a dynamic and dangerous force as visceral as they are vulnerable and vital. Now with over 20 million streams and earning acclaim from Revolver, Outburn, Alternative Press, and many others, this unpredictable union powers a series of 2023 releases for Nettwerk Music Group produced by Maxamillion Haunt, Nick Lewert, Grammy Nominated Kevin Thrasher (Avril Lavigne, MGK, and Blink-182), and Seth Reger of the Grammy Award Winning production group The Stereotypes.

