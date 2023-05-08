DANNY ELFMAN Announces ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’ Shows!

Due to overwhelming demand after the success of his back-to-back career-spanning Hollywood Bowl concerts, visionary composer and recording artist DANNY ELFMAN has confirmed two upcoming shows – Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!– at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA on Thursday, August 3 and FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 5 in Irvine, CA.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 12 at 10 AM at livenation.com.

PRESALES: Citi is the official card of the Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond! shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, May 11 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM local time and ends Thursday, May 11 at 10 PM local time.

These live shows will feature Elfman backed by an all-star rock band, and the same orchestra, and choir that he played with during his set at Coachella 2022 and Halloween weekend shows at the Hollywood Bowl, as they perform songs from Oingo Boingo; his solo career, including his 2021 album Big Mess; as well as a plethora of his film scores and television themes from Alice in Wonderland, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons, and more. The audience will be transported into Elfman’s vision and magical world; with his haunting compositions brought to life on stage and enhanced by visuals on the big screen.

This limited run of Southern California concerts will provide full-length versions of his past highly acclaimed performances. Band members include Stu Brooks on bass (Dub Trio, Lady Gaga), Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses), and Ilan Rubin on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves).

“That he pulled it off as a cohesive concert experience made the show wildly successful, and not just because he’s refilling his rock reservoir after an epic drought. It almost felt like Christmas, with or without the boxed-up snakes.” – Variety

“Elfman takes the audience beyond the pure entertainment value of the visual spectacle. He offers a sense of integrity and authenticity, clearly following his own muse and musical instinct.” – mxdwn Music

About Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman, film composer and singer-songwriter for the rock band Oingo Boingo, has garnered international recognition for composing over 100 feature film scores, as well as compositions for television, stage productions, and the concert hall. Elfman has been Tim Burton’s composer for more than 35 years, having scored 17 Burton films such as Batman, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, and Big Fish. Elfman has also frequently worked with director Sam Raimi on films such as Spider-Man and the blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Gus Van Sant for his Academy Award-winning films Good Will Hunting and Milk. Additionally, he wrote music for all the Men in Black and Fifty Shades of Grey franchise films, the songs and score for Henry Selick and Tim Burton’s animated musical The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the themes for the popular television series Desperate Housewives and The Simpsons as well as the new Netflix hit series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.. Throughout his career, Elfman has been honored with four Oscar nominations, two Emmy Awards, a GRAMMY Award, six Saturn Awards for Best Music, the 2002 Richard Kirk Award, the 2015 Disney Legend Award, and the Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award in 2017. Most recently, Elfman has been nominated for yet another Saturn Award in the Best Music category for his scoring work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

