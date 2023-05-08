JOHN MALKOVICH Announce Dates For ‘The Music Critic’ U.S. Tour (Where Classical Music, Theater, and Comedy Collide!)

John Malkovich stars in The Music Critic – a show in which classical music, theater, and comedy collide – written and conceived by Aleksey Igudesman, in a US tour which runs from October 17 to October 28, and continues in June 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12.

In The Music Critic, writer and composer Aleksey Igudesman fuses the sardonic and straight-faced humor for which actor John Malkovich is renowned, with the slapstick and out-of-the-box zaniness of renowned comic duo Igudesman & Joo. Igudesman, who is joined on the tour by longtime collaborator pianist Hyung-ki Joo, is determined to avenge some of the most brilliant pieces of music which were railed and reviled by critics at their premieres.

Legendary actor John Malkovich performs in this evening-length show where he batters, insults, and laughs at the music of composers like Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann and more whose works premiered to jeers and negative press for performers and composer alike. In addition to Aleksey Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo, they are joined by cellist Antonio Lysy, violist Hsin-Yun Huang, and violinist Claire Wells.

John Malkovich says, “I have always loved the opportunity to collaborate on The Music Critic with Aleksey Igudesman, Hyung-ki Joo, and many other gifted and thoughtful musicians. We are all happy to be back on the road, and for the first time also in the USA, participating in an evening which consists of some of the greatest compositions in the history of classical music, paired with the perhaps rather unexpected initial reactions those compositions elicited from some of the world’s renowned music critics, along with some other surprises.”

Aleksey Igudesman says, “The Music Critic is a project very close to my heart and bringing it to the USA is something I dreamed of from its inception. My dear friend John Malkovich in the role of the evil critic is despicable and lovable at the same time and evokes the critic in every one of us.”

Tanja Dorn, Principal of Dorn Music, which is exclusively managing and booking the tour, says, “We are thrilled to finally be bringing this insightful and hilarious show to audiences in the United States. Aleksey and John have created a brilliantly witty and creative evening of comedy and music making.”

Tour schedule:

Benaroya Hall, Seattle WA – October 17, 2023

Presented by the Seattle Symphony

Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles CA – October 20, 2023

Presented by Live Nation

Majestic Theater, Dallas, Texas – October 21, 2023

Presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio, Texas – October 22, 2023

Presented by Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Long Center for the Performing Arts, Austin, Texas – October, 23, 2023

Presented by Long Center for the Performing Arts

Filmore Theatre, Detroit, MI – October, 25, 2023

Presented by Live Nation

Chicago Theatre, Chicago IL – October 26, 2023

Presented by Live Nation

The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY – October 28, 2023

Presented by Live Nation

US Premiere of The Music Critic at the Symphony – with the Oregon Symphony

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR – June 12, 2024

Presented by the Oregon Symphony