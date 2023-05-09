blink-182 Rocks Chicago To The Core With Two Electrifying Sold-Out Performances On World Tour

Last night, the immensely talented and multi-platinum award-winning group blink-182 delivered an unforgettable experience to their fans, as they wrapped up two consecutive sold-out nights at Chicago’s renowned United Center as part of their highly anticipated world tour. Along with the incredible support from Turnstile and Beauty School Dropout, the band’s phenomenal performance was accompanied by mind-blowing stage production, including Travis’ breathtaking flying riser.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video, blink-182 takes their fans on a journey through their pre-show pranks and rituals, provides tours of their dressing rooms, and features interviews with the trio, giving insight into their life on the road. With amazing show footage, fans can relive the experience and witness firsthand the band’s outstanding performance that left the crowd in awe.

The electrifying two-hour performance from the iconic trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker was an absolute dream come true for fans, as they belted out a nostalgia-packed setlist that left the audience spellbound. With classic hits like “What’s My Age Again”, “I Miss You”, “Adam’s Song”, and “First Date” featuring Mark’s thrilling rendition of the Ramones’ “Pinhead” intro and Tom’s mesmerizing “Blitzkrieg Bop” intro, the band gave the crowd an experience they will never forget. To top it all off, they also performed their newest single “EDGING”, leaving fans in anticipation of the band’s upcoming release. Get the full show setlist from night 1 HERE and night 2 HERE.

Produced by Live Nation, the colossal worldwide trek includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February2024. Full routing is available below. For more information on the tour, please visit blink182.com.

BLINK-182 2023 TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile & Beauty School Dropout

^With Support from Turnstile & White Reaper

!With Support from Turnstile & Destroy Boys

>With Support from Turnstile & Landon Barker

<With Support from Turnstile & KennyHoopla

“With Support from Beauty School Dropout

Thu May 04 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Sat May 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Sun May 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Tue May 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

Thu May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Fri May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Mon May 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena”

Tue May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

Wed May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

Fri May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Sat May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

Sun May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena^

Wed May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^

Fri May 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

Sat May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^

Sun May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

Wed Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium!

Sat Jun 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium>

Mon Jun 19 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena!

Tue Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena>

Thu Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center!

Fri Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center!

Sun Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena!

Tue Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena!

Thu Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place!

Fri Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome!

Mon Jul 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena!

Wed Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center!

Fri Jul 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center!

Sat Jul 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center<

Mon Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena<

Tue Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena<

Thu Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena<

Fri Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center>

Sun Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena<

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 1 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 12 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

BLINK-182 2024 TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 8 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 9 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 17 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 20 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 21 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Fri Feb 23 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Sat Feb 24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena!

Mon Feb 26 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Tue Feb 27 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena!

Fri Mar 01 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Mon Mar 04 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

About blink-182:

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘blink-182’ have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, “No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than ‘blink-182’.” While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album. With Delonge back after nearly a decade fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together.