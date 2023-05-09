LOUISE POST of Veruca Salt Unveils Video For “Guilty” — Debut Solo Album ‘Sleepwalker’ Drops June 2nd!

One of Alternative rock’s most important trailblazers, Louise Post – of seminal band Veruca Salt – is sharing the video for her first debut solo track “Guilty,” a perfect reverie of guitar haze. Directed by Meeno and written and produced by Post, the video showcases a married couple’s relationship on the fritz with no one person more guilty than the other in their wrongdoings.

About the song, Post reflected, “I wrote this on a Tuesday and recorded it on Thursday, writing most of the lyrics on the drive from my house over to the studio. This song literally poured out of me. I was sleeping when it woke me up and demanded to be written. The first verse and chorus landed as an accusation, but then I realized it was far more interesting, and much more true to life, to have everyone in the song be guilty of something. To have the narrator own up to her own guilt, and then acknowledge the universality of it all. I mean, what would we be without our secrets? The song is ultimately about not taking ourselves so seriously.”

“Guilty” is the first track from Post’s debut solo album, entitled Sleepwalker, on June 2 on El Camino Media. Produced by Matt Drenik (Lions, Battleme), Sleepwalker is a classic combination of Post’s ability to weave intricate lyrical tapestries with undeniable, hook-heavy melodies.

For the past three decades, Louise Post has been the co-frontwoman of the celebrated act Veruca Salt, whose massive hit singles like “Seether” and “Volcano Girls” are still in regular rotation on rock radio. Although Veruca Salt has consistently released music with Post as the sole constant member, during the pandemic she started writing a collection of songs that felt more personal and less like the follow-up to Veruca Salt’s 2015 return-to-form, Ghost Notes.

During these inspired solitary sessions, Post eventually wrote three albums worth of material and was able to edit it down to this collection of eleven songs with help from producer, engineer and multi-instrumentalist, Matt Drenik (Lions, Battleme). With the help of Robin Holden as the primary drummer/engineer, Louise and Matt traded off instruments and welcomed a larger cast of talented musicians to help fill out the sound. Collectively, they built the sonic textures that she felt the songs needed, which ultimately formed Sleepwalker.

In support of Sleepwalker, Post will embark on a bi-coastal headlining tour kicking off June 12th at Vancouver’s Cobalt and concluding at the Red Flag in St. Louis, MO on July 22nd. The 20-date tour will include stops at legendary venues such as the Bowery Ballroom in New York City and the Echoplex in Los Angeles. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale now. See below for the full tour routing.

Louise Post Tour Dates

6/12 – Cobalt – Vancouver, BC

6/13 – Sunset – Seattle, WA

6/14 – MS Studios – Portland, OR

6/15 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

6/17 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

6/19 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

6/20 – Parish – Austin,TX

6/23 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

6/24 – Cafe du Nord – San Francisco, CA

6/25 – Casbah – San Diego, CA

7/10 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

7/11 – Pinhook – Raleigh, NC

7/13 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

7/14 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

7/15 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

7/17 – Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

7/18 – The Garrison – Toronto, ON

7/20 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

7/21 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

7/22 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

