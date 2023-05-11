Park Chan-wook’s ‘OLDBOY’ Returning To Theaters Restored and Remastered In August In Celebration of 20th Anniversary!

NEON has announced the 20th Anniversary theatrical release of Park Chan-wook’s icon thriller, ‘Oldboy.’ The critically-acclaimed psychological thriller will return to U.S. theaters restored and remastered on August 16th, 2023. Check out the trailer for the release below!

The film centers around Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik) who, after being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.

The film, loosely based on the graphic novel Old Boy by Tsuchiya Garon and Minegishi Nobuaki, was written by Hwan Jo-Yun, Im Joon-Hyung and Park Chan-Wook. The cast includesChoi Min-sik, You Ji-Taw and Gang Hye-Jung.