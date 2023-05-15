THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: Investigation Discovery Unveils First Look at Riveting True Crime Docuseries

Investigation Discovery has unveiled the first look at the explosive docuseries, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE. Offering a first glimpse at the exclusive interview with Natalia Barnett’s adoptive father, Michael Barnett, as well as other Barnett family members, friends, and those close to the story, watch as they break down what’s to come in this astonishing odyssey of deceit, colorful characters, twisted family dynamics and unbelievable testimonies.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE offers extraordinary access and exclusive insight into a mystery ripped straight from the headlines: Who is Natalia Barnett? Initially assumed to be a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare bone growth disorder that can result in skeletal abnormalities as well as issues with hearing and vision, Natalia was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010. However, the happy family dynamic soured when allegations against Natalia were brought by the Barnetts who alleged Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child with intent to harm their family. In 2013, Natalia was discovered living on her own which ignited an investigation that led to Michael and Kristine’s arrest and a firestorm of questions.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, May 29, airing nightly from 9-11pm ET/PT.

Check out official trailer for the highly-anticipated series below.