COREY TAYLOR Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Single “BEYOND” From Upcoming ‘CMF2’ Album

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) reveals details for his new solo studio album, CMF2, including the release of the electrifying new single, “Beyond,” out today. — STREAM / DOWNLOAD / SHARE “BEYOND” HERE

The official video supporting the single, as premiered by Rolling Stone, was shot at a remote location within California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Hatebreed, Five Finger Death Punch, Trivium), the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the Cherry Bombs – all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years – before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round.

The song “Beyond” harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential. “I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor explains. “Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me. It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let’s turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard mainstream rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit #6 on Billboard’s US Top Rock Albums charts.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we’re going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 – where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin – packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd LP as well as CMFT, returns for Taylor’s second full-length. “Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything,” Taylor says of his studio collaborator. “We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust.”



CMF2 Album Tracklist

1. The Box

2. Post Traumatic Blues

3. Talk Sick

4. Breath Of Fresh Smoke

5. Beyond

6. We Are The Rest

7. Midnight

8. Starmate

9. Sorry Me

10. Punchline

11. Someday I’ll Change Your Mind

12. All I Want Is Hate

13. Dead Flies

The CMFT band is:

Corey Taylor (vocals/guitar)

Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitars)

Dustin Robert (drums)

Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitars)

Eliot Lorango (bass)

In support of his new album, Taylor today announces his 2023 tour featuring special guests Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura on select dates.Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, May 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time at CoreyTaylor.com.

Artist VIP pre-sale tickets and packages go on-sale starting Tuesday, May 16 at 12pm EST. Password: CMF2

Corey Taylor CMF2 U.S. Tour Dates

w/ support from Wargasm, Oxymorrons & Luna Aura on select dates

8/25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

8/27 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater *

8/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

8/30 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom *

8/31 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

9/2 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory *

9/3 – Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

9/5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *

9/7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9/10 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

9/12 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater *

9/13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

9/15 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale **

9/16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount **

9/18 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues **

9/19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues **

9/21 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall **

9/22 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

9/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues **

9/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues **

9/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel **

9/28 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre **

9/29 – Henderson, NV – The Dollar Loan Center ***

10/1 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues **

10/3 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern **

10/7 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

For tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.coreytaylor.com/

About Corey Taylor:

Uncompromising, unfiltered, and undeniable in any arena, Corey Taylor continues to impact culture as the frontman for both Grammy Award-winning multi-Platinum juggernaut Slipknot and Platinum rock force Stone Sour. Taylor is a New York Times best-selling author as well as an actor with a myriad film and television credits. Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice has rallied millions of fans across the globe. Globally Slipknot boast 13 Platinum and 44 Gold albums, three of which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 (All Hope is Gone, .5 the Gray Chapter, and We Are Not Your Kind).

With two Gold-certified albums and six multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold singles, Stone Sour have notched five Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor’s first book was Seven Deadly Sins in 2011, following it up with A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven (2013), You’re Making Me Hate You(2015), and America 51 (2017).

Taylor also wrote a four-issue comic for Dark Horse Comics (Star Wars, Aliens, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Umbrella Academy) as a companion to the Stone Sour albums House Of Gold & Bones Part 1 & Part 2 in 2013.

As an actor, Taylor’s filmography includes roles in Fear Clinic, Doctor Who, Officer Downe, and Sharknado 4. He’s also appeared as himself on the British quiz show QI. A BBC mainstay, QI has hosted celebrity panelists including Carrie Fisher, Daniel Radcliffe, Russell Brand, and Trevor Noah, to name a few.

In 2020, Taylor successfully raised over $300,000 USD for Direct Relief in support of its COVID-19 response efforts, auctioning 13 signed and handpicked guitars from his personal collection (eBay hosted the auctions and matched the funds raised). He went on to launch the non-profit Taylor Foundation, which aims to support and uplift military veterans and emergency personnel living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Recently, Taylor acquired the rights to the beloved Famous Monsters brand, relaunching its magazine, toys, horror film, and hosted festivals.

