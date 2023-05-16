ICE NINE KILLS Announce Dates For ”Fear The Premiere Tour’

Notorious horror-themed metalcore outfit, Ice Nine Kills, is thrilled to announce their ‘Fear The Premiere’ tour today. The band will play a select run of headline shows kicking off on August 8, 2023, and will showcase a spectacular lineup of supporting acts including August Burns Red and Veil of Maya for shows between August 8 and August 11, Set It Off and The Plot In You for shows between August 15 and September 1, and opener Mike’s Dead across all dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am local on Friday, May 19th from IceNineKills.com.

Ice Nine Kills have garnered a reputation for being one of the most must-see live bands from the sphere of heavy music. In addition to their upcoming headline dates, the band will also be supporting Metallica in US stadiums this summer on their M72 World Tour and will be supporting Lamb Of God on their upcoming US run. Combining their expert musicianship, a killer catalog of bonafide ragers and their infamous theatrical performances that bring each song and the movie it relates to to life, these upcoming shows are sure to have heads banging, spines tingling and blood chilling across the US. Miss your chance to see one of metal’s most in-demand, can’t-miss bands at your peril.

Full routing for Ice Nine Kills summer shows below. Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning today at 12pm ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time at IceNineKills.com.

ICE NINE KILLS 2023 TOUR DATES

SUN 8/6 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

TUE 8/8 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

WED 8/9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

FRI 8/11 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

SUN 8/13 Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique*

TUE 8/15 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

WED 8/16 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

FRI 8/18 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**

SUN 8/20 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

TUE 8/22 Houston, TX @ Bayou

WED 8/23 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

SUN 8/27 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

TUE 8/29 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

WED 8/30 Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill**

FRI 9/1 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

SUN 9/3 Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*

*With Metallica (Ice Nine Kills only)

**With Lamb of God (Ice Nine Kills only)