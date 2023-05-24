HULK HOGAN To Run Wild Once More With New Health and Wellness Brand!

Pop culture icon HULK HOGAN has announced his new health and wellness brand. His brand joins Mike Tyson’s “Tyson 2.0” and Ric Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip” as a Carma HoldCo brand. The product line will include functional mushrooms, CBD, and THC. He will serve as its Chief Brand Officer.
The backstory: Despite Hogan’s 28 surgeries in the past ten years–and dozens more over his 35-year career–the 69-year-old feels as good as he did at age 25 thanks to CBD, which inspired the Carma partnership.
