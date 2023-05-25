‘Gabby Petito: The Untold Story’ To Debut May 27th On CBS and Paramount+

48 HOURS and CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan take a deeper look at the murder of “van life” vlogger Gabby Petito in an encore of “Gabby Petito: The Untold Story,” to be broadcast Saturday, May 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. The episode raises awareness about the warning signs of domestic violence and how to recognize them. The 22-year-old went missing in the summer of 2021 after a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who investigators say was responsible for her death.
