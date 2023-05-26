Music News

UNCLE KRACKER Announces New Single “Sweet 16” Due June 9th; Set To Hit The Road With ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd!

Everyone’s favorite musical relative, the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has announced his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic “Sweet 16,” which weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he’s always been known for, will be released on Friday, June 9 across all DSPs.

“‘Sweet 16’ is all American,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s a song for anybody lucky enough to make it outta’ their teens, 20’s, and 30’s…‘Sweet 16’ is a recap. It’s hands down the most relevant song I’ve ever done.”

Listen to a snippet of the song, which Uncle Kracker shared on his social media channels here

Pre-Save / Pre-Add “Sweet 16” here.

Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker will perform this year’s CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8and Friday, June 9 before hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off on July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

UNCLE KRACKER LIVE:
DATE CITY/STATE VENUE
Saturday, May 27 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theater
Thursday, June 8 Nashville, TN CMA Fest: Hard Rock Stage
Friday, June 9 Nashville, TN CMA Fest: Dr Pepper Amp Stage
Saturday, June 10 Bellevue, NE Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival
Monday, July 3 Minneapolis, MN Taste of Minnesota Festival
Friday, July 14 Santa Maria, CA Santa Barbara County Fair
Saturday, July 15 West Yellowstone, MT Wild Bill Days
Friday, July 21 West Palm Beach, FL^ iThink Financial Amp
Saturday, July 22 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 23 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26 Artesia, NM Eddy County Fair
Friday, July 28 Rogers, AR^ Walmart Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 29 Fort Worth, TX^ Dickies Arena
Sunday, July 30 The Woodlands, TX^ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Friday, August 4 Mitchell, NE Scotts Bluff County Fair
Saturday, August 5 Casper, WY Gaslight Social
Sunday, August 6 Gunnison, CO I Bar Ranch
Monday, August 7 Denver, CO^ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 10 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, August 11 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 12 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s
Sunday, August 13 Phoenix, AZ^ Talking Stick Pavilion
Wednesday, August 16 Kansas City, MO% Starlight Theater
Thursday, August 17 St. Louis, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 19 Tinley Park, IL^ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 20 Noblesville, IN^ Ruoff Music Center
Thursday, August 24 Normal, IL The Corn Crib
Friday, August 25 Cincinnati, OH^ Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, August 26 Detroit, MI^ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, August 27 Toronto, ON^ Budweiser Stage
Friday, September 1 Charlotte, NC^ PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 2 Columbia, MD^ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sunday, September 3 Burgettstown, PA^ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Friday, September 8 Saratoga Springs, NY^ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Saturday, September 9 Hershey, PA^ Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, September 10 Holmdel, NJ^ PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, September 15 Raleigh, NC^ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sunday, September 17 Camden, NJ^ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd% No Lynyrd Skynyrd

ABOUT UNCLE KRACKER: 
Uncle Kracker is a multi-platinum selling artist, with #1 hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” (3x’s platinum) and his Kenny Chesney duet, “When The Sun Goes Down.” Uncle Kracker’s Dobie Gray cover of “Drift Away” set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, a staggering 28 weeks. You saw this Detroit-native and Kid Rock band-alumni fully embrace his country-side with his 2012 critically acclaimed album Midnight Special. All the while, he’s had songs top the charts in three different genres: Adult Contemporary, Pop, and Country.

