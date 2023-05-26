UNCLE KRACKER Announces New Single “Sweet 16” Due June 9th; Set To Hit The Road With ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd!

Everyone’s favorite musical relative, the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has announced his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic “Sweet 16,” which weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he’s always been known for, will be released on Friday, June 9 across all DSPs.
“‘Sweet 16’ is all American,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s a song for anybody lucky enough to make it outta’ their teens, 20’s, and 30’s…‘Sweet 16’ is a recap. It’s hands down the most relevant song I’ve ever done.”
Listen to a snippet of the song, which Uncle Kracker shared on his social media channels here.
Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker will perform this year’s CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8and Friday, June 9 before hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off on July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
UNCLE KRACKER LIVE:
DATE
CITY/STATE
VENUE
Saturday, May 27
Leesburg, VA
Tally Ho Theater
Thursday, June 8
Nashville, TN
CMA Fest: Hard Rock Stage
Friday, June 9
Nashville, TN
CMA Fest: Dr Pepper Amp Stage
Saturday, June 10
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival
Monday, July 3
Minneapolis, MN
Taste of Minnesota Festival
Friday, July 14
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara County Fair
Saturday, July 15
West Yellowstone, MT
Wild Bill Days
Friday, July 21
West Palm Beach, FL^
iThink Financial Amp
Saturday, July 22
Tampa, FL^
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 23
Alpharetta, GA^
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26
Artesia, NM
Eddy County Fair
Friday, July 28
Rogers, AR^
Walmart Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 29
Fort Worth, TX^
Dickies Arena
Sunday, July 30
The Woodlands, TX^
Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Friday, August 4
Mitchell, NE
Scotts Bluff County Fair
Saturday, August 5
Casper, WY
Gaslight Social
Sunday, August 6
Gunnison, CO
I Bar Ranch
Monday, August 7
Denver, CO^
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 10
Mountain View, CA^
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, August 11
Wheatland, CA^
Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 12
Pioneertown, CA
Pappy & Harriet’s
Sunday, August 13
Phoenix, AZ^
Talking Stick Pavilion
Wednesday, August 16
Kansas City, MO%
Starlight Theater
Thursday, August 17
St. Louis, MO^
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 19
Tinley Park, IL^
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 20
Noblesville, IN^
Ruoff Music Center
Thursday, August 24
Normal, IL
The Corn Crib
Friday, August 25
Cincinnati, OH^
Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, August 26
Detroit, MI^
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, August 27
Toronto, ON^
Budweiser Stage
Friday, September 1
Charlotte, NC^
PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 2
Columbia, MD^
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sunday, September 3
Burgettstown, PA^
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Friday, September 8
Saratoga Springs, NY^
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Saturday, September 9
Hershey, PA^
Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, September 10
Holmdel, NJ^
PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, September 15
Raleigh, NC^
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sunday, September 17
Camden, NJ^
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd% No Lynyrd Skynyrd
ABOUT UNCLE KRACKER:
Uncle Kracker is a multi-platinum selling artist, with #1 hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” (3x’s platinum) and his Kenny Chesney duet, “When The Sun Goes Down.” Uncle Kracker’s Dobie Gray cover of “Drift Away” set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, a staggering 28 weeks. You saw this Detroit-native and Kid Rock band-alumni fully embrace his country-side with his 2012 critically acclaimed album Midnight Special. All the while, he’s had songs top the charts in three different genres: Adult Contemporary, Pop, and Country.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.