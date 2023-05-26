UNCLE KRACKER Announces New Single “Sweet 16” Due June 9th; Set To Hit The Road With ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd!

Everyone’s favorite musical relative, the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has announced his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic “Sweet 16,” which weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he’s always been known for, will be released on Friday, June 9 across all DSPs.

“‘Sweet 16’ is all American,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s a song for anybody lucky enough to make it outta’ their teens, 20’s, and 30’s…‘Sweet 16’ is a recap. It’s hands down the most relevant song I’ve ever done.”

Listen to a snippet of the song, which Uncle Kracker shared on his social media channels here.

Pre-Save / Pre-Add “Sweet 16” here.

Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker will perform this year’s CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8and Friday, June 9 before hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off on July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Saturday, May 27 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theater Thursday, June 8 Nashville, TN CMA Fest: Hard Rock Stage Friday, June 9 Nashville, TN CMA Fest: Dr Pepper Amp Stage Saturday, June 10 Bellevue, NE Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival Monday, July 3 Minneapolis, MN Taste of Minnesota Festival Friday, July 14 Santa Maria, CA Santa Barbara County Fair Saturday, July 15 West Yellowstone, MT Wild Bill Days Friday, July 21 West Palm Beach, FL^ iThink Financial Amp Saturday, July 22 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sunday, July 23 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 26 Artesia, NM Eddy County Fair Friday, July 28 Rogers, AR^ Walmart Amphitheatre Saturday, July 29 Fort Worth, TX^ Dickies Arena Sunday, July 30 The Woodlands, TX^ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion Friday, August 4 Mitchell, NE Scotts Bluff County Fair Saturday, August 5 Casper, WY Gaslight Social Sunday, August 6 Gunnison, CO I Bar Ranch Monday, August 7 Denver, CO^ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Thursday, August 10 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, August 11 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, August 12 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s Sunday, August 13 Phoenix, AZ^ Talking Stick Pavilion Wednesday, August 16 Kansas City, MO% Starlight Theater Thursday, August 17 St. Louis, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, August 19 Tinley Park, IL^ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Sunday, August 20 Noblesville, IN^ Ruoff Music Center Thursday, August 24 Normal, IL The Corn Crib Friday, August 25 Cincinnati, OH^ Riverbend Music Center Saturday, August 26 Detroit, MI^ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, August 27 Toronto, ON^ Budweiser Stage Friday, September 1 Charlotte, NC^ PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, September 2 Columbia, MD^ Merriweather Post Pavilion Sunday, September 3 Burgettstown, PA^ The Pavilion at Star Lake Friday, September 8 Saratoga Springs, NY^ Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday, September 9 Hershey, PA^ Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, September 10 Holmdel, NJ^ PNC Bank Arts Center Friday, September 15 Raleigh, NC^ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Sunday, September 17 Camden, NJ^ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd% No Lynyrd Skynyrd

Uncle Kracker is a multi-platinum selling artist, with #1 hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” (3x’s platinum) and his Kenny Chesney duet, “When The Sun Goes Down.” Uncle Kracker’s Dobie Gray cover of “Drift Away” set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, a staggering 28 weeks. You saw this Detroit-native and Kid Rock band-alumni fully embrace his country-side with his 2012 critically acclaimed album Midnight Special. All the while, he’s had songs top the charts in three different genres: Adult Contemporary, Pop, and Country.

