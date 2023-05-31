THE TRILOGY TOUR: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull Join Forces For Epic 2023 Arena Run!

Multigenerational global powerhouses Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull who are known for their incredible blends and versatility of musical genres, announce they are joining forces with a one-of-a-kind arena run across North America this fall. For the first time ever, they will share the stage for The Trilogy Tour featuring three unique headlining sets from each artist.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!

Enrique Iglesias expressed his enthusiasm, saying. “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

Ricky Martin added, “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off on October 14 at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena and makes stops across North America in Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on December 10. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

THE TRILOGY TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

ABOUT ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

The multi-platinum pop icon, Enrique Iglesias is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility across pop and urban genres in Spanish and English. He has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide, released 11 studio albums and 3 greatest hits compilations. He has headlined 10 sold-out world tours and performed in front of 10+ million fans.

He’s undeniably the biggest Latin recording artist in music history achieving 154 #1 single’s across Billboard charts with a total of 27 #1 singles on the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart. He currently holds the record for most number ones in the chart’s history. Enrique Iglesias is known as pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters of our time with the highest success in English/Spanish crossover. He has collaborated with megastars such as Pitbull, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Juan Luis Guerra, Marco Antonio Solis and more.

Enrique has been celebrated with countless awards as a singer and songwriter that include multiple GRAMMYs, Billboard Awards, ASCAP and more. He remains as one of the most streamed and viewed artists with over 14 billion views on YouTube/VEVO and 14 billion in streams.

ABOUT RICKY MARTIN

Ricky Martin, a global music icon, is a multi-talented artist known for his accomplishments as a singer, songwriter, actor, and author. He has achieved multiple GRAMMY® Awards and is considered one of the most influential superstars in history, often referred to as the “King of Latin Pop.” Throughout his nearly four-decade career, Martin has brought Latin music and culture to the mainstream, paving the way for crossover talent. His recent successes include the Latin GRAMMY-winning EP “Pausa” and the album “PLAY,” featuring collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Bad Bunny, Residente, and Sting.

Born in Puerto Rico, Martin gained fame as a member of the popular Latin American band Menudo before embarking on a successful solo career. Notably, he became the first Latin American male to star in a MAC Viva Glam Campaign, raising significant funds for HIV/AIDS research. With over 180 awards, including two GRAMMY®, and three Latin GRAMMY® Awards, Martin has made history and has been recognized as the youngest-ever “Person of the Year” by the Latin Recording Academy. He is also an accomplished actor, earning an EMMY® nomination for his role in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and displaying his talent on Broadway. He starred in Jingle Jangle: for Netflix opposite Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose and High Bonneville and will next be seen in the highly anticipated Apple TV series “Palm Royale” alongside Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett which is set to stream this Fall.

Beyond his artistic achievements, Martin is a dedicated philanthropist. He established the Ricky Martin Foundation, which actively fights against human trafficking and modern-day slavery. As a Global Ambassador for UNICEF, he has provided significant support to communities affected by natural disasters. Martin has received numerous humanitarian awards, including the Hispanic Federation’s “Humanitarian Award” and the Human Rights Campaign’s “National Visibility Award.” In recognition of his contributions, the City of New York declared “Ricky Martin Day” to honor his artistic legacy and philanthropic work.

ABOUT PITBULL

Pitbull is a GRAMMY®-award winning independent international superstar, education advocate, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams and video views plus hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, Pitbull has one of the most impressive careers in music history. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!), tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he also is co-owner of the NASCAR racing team Trackhouse. Pitbull returned to the road in 2022 with the sold out North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour along with his SiriusXM Globalization DJs packing amphitheaters and arenas coast-to-coast. He has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous speaking engagements around the globe. This fall, Pitbull will release his next long-awaited Spanglish album titled Trackhouse and will join Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin on The Trilogy Tour.

