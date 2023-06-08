NICKELBACK Add 16 Additional Tour Dates To 2023 GET ROLLIN’ TOUR

Due to incredible demand, acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will now hit 53 cities this summer across North America. New cities include Camden, NJ, Virginia Beach, VA, Charlotte, NC, Tulsa, OK, Austin, TX, Cincinnati, OH, Kansas City, MO and more. Check out behind the scenes rehearsal footage of the band preparing to kick off their tour in Quebec City HERE.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released November 18, 2022 via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, Get Rollin’debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, Nickelback continue their incomparable legacy as “one of rock’s biggest-ever bands,” as noted by KERRANG and most recently celebrated another career milestone, at the 2023 JUNO Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

GET ROLLIN’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*+

Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*+

Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*+

Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*+

Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*+

Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*+

Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*+

Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*+

Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*+

Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*+

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*+

Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*+

Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*+

Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*+

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum*+

Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*+

Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*+

Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*+

Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion*+

Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion*+

Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater*+

Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*+

Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+

Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*+

Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*+

Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater*+

Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*+

Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*+

Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*+

Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*+

Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*+

Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+

Tue Aug 29 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Aug 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+ – NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 14 — Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 16 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*~ – NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 17 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater*+ – NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 21 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Mon Sep 25 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 27 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*+ – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 03 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 05 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME*+ – NEW SHOW

International dates for Nickelback are forthcoming.

^ Festival date

* With support from Brantley Gilbert

+ With support from Josh Ross

~ With support from Austin Snell

About Nickelback

2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients, and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000’s decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000’s according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade” and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million+ diehard and adoring fans.

For more information on Nickelback please visit:

