UNCLE KRACKER Releases New Single “Sweet 16”

Everyone’s favorite musical relative, the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has released his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic “Sweet 16” weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he’s always been known for. Available on all DSPs today, the song was written by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Marlon Young, Frederick L. Beauregard and Herschel Boone.

American Songwriter exclusively unveiled the single yesterday, raving, “carried by an infectious melody… ‘Sweet 16’ is an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen.”

“‘Sweet 16’ is about growing up,” says Uncle Kracker. “It’s life and love in America in all of its glory as I’ve seen it unravel around me. I’ve been lucky to witness it on multiple levels and even luckier to be able to write about it, so watching this single finally roll out is a breath of fresh air. Been a while.”

Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker performed yesterday at CMA Fest and will do so again today on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage before hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour that kicks off on July 21. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

CATCH UNCLE KRACKER LIVE:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Friday, June 9 Nashville, TN CMA Fest: Dr Pepper Amp Stage Saturday, June 10 Bellevue, NE Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival Monday, July 3 Minneapolis, MN Taste of Minnesota Festival Friday, July 14 Santa Maria, CA Santa Barbara County Fair Saturday, July 15 West Yellowstone, MT Wild Bill Days Friday, July 21 West Palm Beach, FL^ iThink Financial Amp Saturday, July 22 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sunday, July 23 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 26 Artesia, NM Eddy County Fair Friday, July 28 Rogers, AR^ Walmart Amphitheatre Saturday, July 29 Fort Worth, TX^ Dickies Arena Sunday, July 30 The Woodlands, TX^ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion Friday, August 4 Mitchell, NE Scotts Bluff County Fair Saturday, August 5 Casper, WY Gaslight Social Sunday, August 6 Gunnison, CO I Bar Ranch Monday, August 7 Denver, CO^ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Thursday, August 10 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, August 11 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, August 12 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s Sunday, August 13 Phoenix, AZ^ Talking Stick Pavilion Wednesday, August 16 Kansas City, MO% Starlight Theater Thursday, August 17 St. Louis, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, August 18 Van Buren, MO Hellbender’s on the Current Saturday, August 19 Tinley Park, IL^ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Sunday, August 20 Noblesville, IN^ Ruoff Music Center Thursday, August 24 Normal, IL The Corn Crib Friday, August 25 Cincinnati, OH^ Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, August 26 Detroit, MI^ Pine Knob Music Theatre Sunday, August 27 Toronto, ON^ Budweiser Stage Friday, September 1 Charlotte, NC^ PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, September 2 Columbia, MD^ Merriweather Post Pavilion Sunday, September 3 Burgettstown, PA^ The Pavilion at Star Lake Friday, September 8 Saratoga Springs, NY^ Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday, September 9 Hershey, PA^ Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, September 10 Holmdel, NJ^ PNC Bank Arts Center Friday, September 15 Raleigh, NC^ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Sunday, September 17 Camden, NJ^ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd % No Lynyrd Skynyrd

ABOUT UNCLE KRACKER: Uncle Kracker cuts right to the chase. He knows people want to kick back, forget about their troubles, and have a good time, so he’s always willing to oblige. For over two decades, the multi-platinum artist born Matthew Shafer has consistently soundtracked such good times with his boldly breezy blend of country, pop, and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop. The world initially met Uncle Kracker during his stint in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band, lending his songwriting and musical acumen to seven cuts off the RIAA diamond-certified Devil Without A Cause. However, fans fell in love with him on his solo debut Double Wide in 2000. It not only crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 at #7, but it also picked up a double-platinum certification and paved the way for the gold-certified follow-up No Stranger To Shame [2002]. He has impressively notched #1 entries in three different genre lanes, topping Pop, Adult Contemporary, and Country charts. The platinum “Follow Me” clinched #1 in four countries, while the double-platinum “When The Sun Goes Down” [with Kenny Chesney] vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart. He made history with his cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.” It logged 28 consecutive weeks at #1 on Adult Contemporary Radio, earning “the most weeks atop any Billboard chart.” Meanwhile, “Smile” shined across culture. It reached triple-platinum status and landed dozens of syncs, including a spot for The Office and a tribute montage to Regis Philbin on his final episode of Live With Regis & Kelly. Following 2012’s country album Midnight Special, he served up singles such as “Endlessly,” “Floatin’,” and “No Time To Be Sober.” UNCLE KRACKER ONLINE: WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER