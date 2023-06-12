THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY Set To Invade New York City On June 14th!

AMC Networks announced today The Walking Dead Universe takeover in New York City on Wednesday, June 14 ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, on Sunday, June 18 at 9:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+.

For the takeover, AMC is partnering with iconic NYC establishments, including Katz’s Deli, H&H Bagels, Joe’s Pizza, the New York Hot Dog King Cart, and more.

Each location will feature merchandise giveaways and the show’s iconic Walkers, along with treats from the NYC staples.

The Walking Dead Universe New York City takeover details and timing are as follows:

Dead City x The New Yorker Coffee Cart (8:00 – 11:00 AM; 33rd Street & 7th Avenue) The Walking Dead: Dead City coffee cart and coffee giveaway with custom New Yorker-designed cartoon sleeves for customers during designated time window.



H&H Bagels Upper West Side (9:00 – 11:00 AM; 526 Columbus Ave) Limited-Time-Offer Bagel Sandwich to be offered June 14-18 at all 3 NYC locations: UWS, UES, Moynihan Train Hall Walker Wake-Up: Bacon, egg and cheese on customer’s choice of bagel with “Dead City Hot Walker Sauce” LTO bagel sandwich and premium giveaway for first 200 customers at UWS location during designated window of time



Joe’s Pizza Times Square (12:00 – 2:00 PM; 1435 Broadway) 2-slice + premium giveaway for first 200 customers at Times Square location during designated window of time



The New York Hot Dog King Cart (12:00 – 2:00 PM; by The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 82nd Street and 5th Avenue) Hot Dog + premium giveaway for first 200 customers during designated window of time



Verizon Flagship Store- Bryant Park (12:30-1:30 PM; 125 W 42nd Street) The experience will include giveaways for all who stop in during the hour of the activation – The Walking Dead: Dead City tote bags and keychains, as well as AMC+ branded misters.



Katz’s Deli (3:00 – 5:00 PM; 205 E Houston St) Half pastrami sandwich and 4 oz. coleslaw + premium for first 200 customers during designated window of time



About The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.