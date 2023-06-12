WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY Debuts August 6th On HBO and Max

The HBO Original drama series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTYreturns for its seven-episode second season SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

About Season 2: Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

The cast for the highly-anticipated second season includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan.