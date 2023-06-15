TATE MCRAE Announces Dates For 2023 ‘Are We Flying Tour’

Singer-songwriter Tate McRae announced her ARE WE FLYING TOUR with charlieonnafriday joining as support across all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 2023 fall tour kicks off the 20-city run on Tuesday, September 5 in Chicago at Riviera Theatre, with stops across North America in Detroit, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, October 13 in Seattle at Paramount Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets for the ARE WE FLYING TOUR will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 18 at 10 PM PTHERE for both the general presale as well as a Citi presale (details below). Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 21.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official credit card of the ARE WE FLYING TOUR. After registering, Citi cardmembers may have the opportunity to access the Citi presale for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Sunday, June 18 at 10 PM PT for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. The Citi Presale begins Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM local time. To register for the Citi Presale visit www.citientertainment.com.

GENERAL ONSALE: A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Saturday, June 24 at 10 AM local time atTicketmaster.com while supplies last.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, selfie photo opportunities with Tate McRae, pre-show soundcheck party + Q&A with Tate McRae, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

ARE WE FLYING TOUR Dates:

Tue Sep 05 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Wed Sep 06 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Sep 08 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu Sep 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Sep 16 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Mon Sep 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Sep 20 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sat Sep 23 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Wed Sep 27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Sep 29 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Sep 30 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

Mon Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sat Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Oct 09 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Oct 11 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Fri Oct 13 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

About Tate McRae

Calgary native singer/songwriter/dancer Tate McRae has become the artist to watch with over 3.5 billion career streams, over 700 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits. She was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 List for 2021 as the youngest musician on the list as well as Apple’s Up Next Artist for 2021, Amazon’s Artist to Watch in 2021, Pandora’s Artists To Watch 2021 list and included onBillboard’s 21 Under 21 and People Magazine’s One’s To Watch list. She was also named one of YouTube’s Artist on the Rise, and MTV’s Push Artist for July 2020. Most recently she was nominated for a People’s Choice Awards for The New Artist of 2021 and three 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Tate’s #1 multiplatinum-selling single, “you broke me first” has over 1.5 billion streams worldwide. Tate has collaborated with Khalid on their track “working,” DJ Regard & Troye Sivan’s on their #1 Dance hit “You,” blackbear’s “u love u” and Jeremy Zucker on her single “that way.” She capped off 2022 by collaborating with DJ Tiesto on the dance anthem “10:35”. She’s released two EP’s ALL THE THINGS I NEVER SAID and TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD EP and spent 2022 touring festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits, iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball tour and more.

Connect with Tate McRae:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Website