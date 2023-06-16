Tech N9ne Announces July Release Date For “BLISS” Album — Drops New Video “Fatha Fig Ya” Featuring RMR

Just in time for Father’s Day this weekend, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne teams up with RMR for a brand new single and music video entitled “Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought)” out today via his Strange Music label. The track notably marks the first collaboration between these two mavericks.

Watch the music video below!

Most importantly, it bulldozes the way for the arrival of Tech’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, out July 14, 2023. The album is now available for pre-orders HERE.

Over airy cinematic production, this anthem finds Tech dispensing priceless wisdom packed inside of his unmatched dexterous and dynamic flow. He assures, “Their fucking failures don’t apply to you. Your life experiences are tried-and-true,” issues a potentially life-saving warning, “Just mind your business unless someone’s hurt,” and gives more life advice to the next generation, “No social media flexing money phone.” Meanwhile, enigmatic masked alternative insurgent RMR takes the mic for an entrancing hook as he repeats, “Listen now and tell your sons.” In the action-packed visual, they pull up to a club in Kansas City for a packed show, leaving hastily with the bag in a flurry of exhaust and flying hundred dollar bills!

“WE SHOT THIS VID FROM 4PM TILL 2AM AND I’M SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THE FANS THAT STAYED FOR THE DURATION FOR THE SHOTS WE NEEDED AND HOW FULL OF LIGHT AND LIFE THAT RMR HAD THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE PROCESS OF THIS FATHA FIG YA PRODUCTION. L9VE AND RESPECT TO ALL INVOLVED. ?” – Tech N9ne

Recently, he turned up with the one-two punch of the hummable “Things I Like” and immersive “3D.” In addition to looks from HipHopDX, YoRaps! and others, a recent Op-Ed in The Kansas City Star by Toriano Porter stressed Tech’s importance to his hometown and went as far as to proclaim, “He was born and raised here, and should have a day named in his honor.”

BLISS will be Tech’s first full-length LP since the 2021 blockbuster ASIN9NE, which posted up nearly half-a-billion streams and touted his most ubiquitous hit yet “Face Off” [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson].

Tracing an unbelievable and undeniable trip, BLISS might just be Tech’s most personal body of work yet. On the opener “Badge Of Honor,” he pulls focus towards his formative years with a fascinating and unpredictable story worthy of the big screen. It will undoubtedly be a major treat for longtime Tech and Strange Music fans too! Meanwhile, “Knock” pops off as a head-spinning lyrical masterclass held by Tech, Conway the Machine, and X-Raided. Elsewhere, Joey Cool and King Iso pull up into the verbal crossfire on “Wess Paul Bennett.” Then, there’s “Red Aura,” which Durand Bernarr and Qveen Herby accent with intimate nuance. The project concludes with the captivating climax of “2 Happy” [feat. NNUTTHOWZE –Zkeircrow & Phlague The Grimstress] and the pensive finale “Got What I Wanted” [feat. Navé Monjo]. With a multifaceted vision, it pulls listeners deeper into Strangeland than ever before. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Ultimately though, BLISS ushers in another era of Tech N9ne and Strange. He has beyond leveled up. He’s ascended to a new stratosphere altogether where anything is possible—as he’s proven time and time again.

TECH N9NE TOUR DATES:

6/16 – Bar Nunn, WY at The Hangar

6/17 – Colorado Springs, CO at Sky Sox Baseball Club

6/30 – Poplar Bluff, MO at Black River Coliseum

9/8 – Jefferson City, MO at CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater

ABOUT TECH N9NE:

One of the most insane, influential, and impactful legacies in hip-hop belongs to Tech N9ne. He has consistently accomplished the impossible from outside of the system. He’s bucked every trend, overturned all expectations, and not only built a culture, but a whole damn world with Strange Music. The craziest thing is how far he’s come since co founding Strange Music back in 2000. The Kansas City, MO rapper has gone from packed Midwest underground shows to the annual Forbes “Cash Kings” list multiple times, the cover of XXL, the playlists of Sir Elton John and Dwayne Johnson, and national commercials for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond tallying billions of streams and views, he has scored four platinum singles, three gold singles, and a gold album. He has notched 23 entries on the Billboard Top albums Chart and remains the record holder for “most Top 10 albums on the rap chart.” Not to mention, he cracked the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 four times. His collaborators have ranged from Eminem, The Doors, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Boyz II Men, T.I., MGK, Flatbush Zombies, and Gary Clark, Jr. to Slipknot, System of a Down, Deftones, and Logic. Mainstream went Tech when he ignited ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Meanwhile, Complex mused upon “How Kendrick Lamar Became a Star With Help From Tech N9ne.” He has sold out hundreds of shows as part of a relentless schedule. Not to mention, he introduced his own craft beer Bou Lou—in partnership with Kansas City’s own Boulevard Brewery.