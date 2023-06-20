‘Succession: The Complete Series’ Set For DVD Release In September

For the first time ever, all episodes from HBO’s award-winning original series are brought together in one set with the release of Succession: The Complete Series. Get ready to binge on all 39 episodes from the series’ four critically acclaimed seasons, along with all the previously released special features. The brilliant high-stakes drama following the Roy Family and their quest for power will be available to own on DVD on September 12, 2023.

For fans looking to complete their DVD library, Succession: The Complete Fourth & Final Season will also be available to purchase on DVD on September 12. Season 4 episodes are averaging 9.4 million viewers across platforms.

Succession: The Fourth and Final Season and Succession: The Complete Series are available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

SYNOPSIS: Power, politics, money…it’s all in the family in this provocative, satirical series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty. When the aging patriarch of one of the world’s largest media conglomerates considers retirement, his family members position themselves for a takeover. But tensions rise as corporate battles threaten to turn into a family civil war in this sharp, scathing, binge-worthy series.

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens.

The series was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

The first three seasons of Succession have garnered 48 Emmy® nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble, and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Both titles will be releasing on DVD September 12, 2023. Succession: The Fourth and Final Season will be available to purchase at online retailers and Succession: The Complete Series will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers. Pre-order your copy now.